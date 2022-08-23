Red Sonja Reboot Begins Filming With Matilda Lutz In the Title Role

After numerous delays, casting changes, and musical chairs directors, the Red Sonja reboot movie has finally started shooting at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio. Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John Kamen was previously cast in the title role before dropping out over schedule conflicts. That’s why Matilda Lutz has now stepped in to portray Red Sonja on the big screen for the first time since Brigitte Nielsen played the heroine in the 1985 feature film.

Lutz’s previous credits include the horror sequel, Rings, as well as Zone 414 and Revenge. She is also slated to appear in Reptile on Netflix, as well as the movies Helen’s Dead and Magpie.

“I’ve wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager,” said director M.J. Bassett in a statement. “She has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision. When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja.”

Additionally, two other key roles have been announced. Wallis Day will portray Sonja’s “wicked half-sister,” Annisia, while Robert Sheehan will play Draygan. Plot details weren’t disclosed, but the inclusion of Annisia suggests that the movie may take its cues from Gail Simone and artist Walter Geovani’s Red Sonja comic book run from Dynamite Entertainment.

Day has two prior comic-book related credits to her name. She stepped in for Ruby Rose to play Kate Kane in the second season of Batwoman, and she also had a supporting role in SYFY’s Superman prequel, Krypton. Day is also slated to co-star in Sheroes for Paramount, and the second season of Netflix’s Sex/Life. Sheehan is already on Netflix as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, which recently premiered its third season. He previously appeared in The Mortal Instruments and Misfits.

The rest of the cast includes Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury, and Katrina Durden.

Red Sonja doesn’t currently have a release date.

Photo Credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via GettyImages/Dynamite Entertainment

