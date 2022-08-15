Bryce Dallas Howard Discusses Pay Disparities in the Jurassic World Films

The gender pay gap continues to be an issue in virtually every career field, including the entertainment industry. And while actors and filmmakers make significantly more money than the average person, it really doesn’t make sense for women to earn less than their male co-stars, especially when their characters have an equal amount of screen time. Such was the case with Bryce Dallas Howard on Universal’s Jurassic World trilogy. But in a new interview with Insider, Howard discussed how Chris Pratt helped her negotiate a better salary.

Reports about the disparity between Howard and Pratt’s Jurassic paydays initially surfaced in 2018. Around the time that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiered, Howard was said to be making $8 million on the sequel, $2 million less than Pratt’s $10 million. But according to Howard herself, those figures were far from accurate.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” revealed Howard. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Pratt and Howard’s deals on the films themselves may have been fixed. However, this is to say nothing of promotional tie-ins like theme park attractions and video games. And this is where Pratt went to bat for his co-star.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it,” continued Howard. “And whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.’ And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Howard and Pratt’s latest film, Jurassic World Dominion, hits 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD tomorrow, August 16.

