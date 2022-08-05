Walter Hamada Almost Left DC Films Over Batgirl’s Cancellation

It’s been three days since Warner Bros. Discovery axed HBO Max’s Batgirl movie, and the dust isn’t settling anytime soon. Earlier this week, lead actress Leslie Grace and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah issued surprisingly diplomatic responses to the film’s cancellation. But there’s at least one person in the DC camp who wasn’t afraid to publicly burn bridges with the studio. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Walter Hamada was so upset by the decision that he came close to vacating his role as the president of DC Films.

According to sources, Hamada was attending a Black Adam test screening when he heard the news of Batgirl’s fate from Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. As expected, Hamada took issue with WB’s failure to consult him before they decided to shelve the film. He also expressed concern for how the movie’s cast and crew might be affected. In the end, The New York Post wound up breaking the story on Tuesday before Batgirl’s talent and their reps could be properly informed.

The report also claims that Hamada has “consulted with counsel” about a possible exit. For now, he has agreed to stay on at least until Black Adam hits theaters on October 21. THR was unable to reach Hamada himself for comment. But one source remarked, “He’s pausing. The decision has not been made to make this adversarial, yet.”

Hamada began serving as DC Films’ president in early 2018. However, his tenure hasn’t been without controversy. Since 2020, Ray Fisher has accused Hamada of not doing enough to rein in Joss Whedon’s “unprofessional” behavior during Justice League’s reshoots. Fisher also alleged that Hamada tried to undermine the investigation into Whedon’s misconduct. Additionally, Fisher ruled out a return to the DCEU as Victor Stone/Cyborg as long as Hamada was in charge. Fisher may get his wish if Hamada does end up leaving his post in October.

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Hamada discussed DC’s plans to have certain movies go straight to HBO Max, suggesting that he was one of the primary forces behind this strategy. If successful, DC’s Max-exclusive slate could have been one of Hamada’s crowning achievements as president. So it makes sense that Batgirl’s cancellation wouldn’t sit well with him. The movie reportedly cost $90 million to make and was in the middle of post-production. But despite claims that it tested poorly, other sources indicate that the film enjoyed a similar response to early screenings of It, which was critically acclaimed when it finally opened in 2017.

How do you feel about Hamada possibly leaving DC Films behind later this year? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: JB Lacroix/Getty Images/HBO Max

