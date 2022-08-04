Leslie Grace Shares Her Response To Batgirl’s Cancellation

Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to shelve HBO Max’s Batgirl movie sent shockwaves through the industry yesterday. However, few were more surprised than the cast and crew who spent months of their lives making the film. Earlier today, directors Adil & Bilall expressed their shock, as well as their hope that the movie will eventually be shown to fans. Now, the star of Batgirl herself, Leslie Grace, has offered her response to the news.

On her Instagram account, Grace wrote “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s official statement on the matter thanked Grace and the cast and crew. However, most reports indicate that WBD took the $70 million to $90 million write off because it wouldn’t appear on the books as a loss for the company. The same fate befell the animated film, Scoob! Holiday Haunt despite the fact that it and Batgirl were almost completely finished.

According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery is also planning major cutbacks and layoffs for HBO Max. Essentially, one of the most robust streaming services will have significantly fewer original programs going forward. What that means for other DC projects on HBO Max remains to be seen.

