Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Gets a New Title

There haven’t been a lot of new updates about Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie since the beginning of this year, when Paramount bumped its release date from August 11, 2023 to one week earlier on August 4. But with the film arriving one year from today, Rogen has finally announced its official title. The upcoming animated feature is called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Rogen also shared a new logo for the movie, which you can view below.

Paramount originally announced the film back in 2020, with Rogen serving as a producer alongside his Point Gray Pictures collaborators Evan Goldberg and company president James Weaver. Additionally, Mutant Mayhem will mark the Turtles’ first full-length animated movie to hit theaters since TMNT bowed in 2007. More recently, Paramount tried rebooting the franchise in live action in 2014 with the Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The film earned negative reviews, but it made enough money to warrant one sequel, 2016’s Out of the Shadows.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters one year from today!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bm1jVyawa6 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 4, 2022

Rogen’s film isn’t the only new bit of TMNT content on the horizon. Last summer, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost signed on to co-write another movie with his brother, Casey Jost. Paramount+ is also developing its own animated films centering on the Tutles’ many villains.

Jeff Rowe, who co-wrote and co-directed The Mitchells vs. the Machines is directing Mutant Mayhem from a screenplay by Brendan O’Brian. Paramount has yet to make any announcements regarding the voice cast. But Rogen previously teased that the movie will emphasize the “teenage” aspect of the namesake turtles. Because of this, the film will break from tradition and hire actual teenage performers to bring Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael to CG-animated life.

