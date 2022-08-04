Next Mortal Kombat Legends Animated Movie Will Focus on Kenshi

The Mortal Kombat Legends direct-to-video animated movies will continue, but not necessarily in the same continuity. While the initial two entries — Scorpion’s Revenge and Battle of the Realms — functioned as a two-parter, the next one, Snow Blind, features a new cast and story. As reported by IGN, this one focuses on Kenshi, with Kano as the primary villain. David Wenham will voiced the laser-eyed bad guy, with Manny Jacinto as Kenshi.

Traditionally in the game storyline, Kenshi gets blinded by Shang Tsung when the evil sorcerer unleashes the souls of his ancestors and absorbs them. In Snow Blind, Kano and the Black Dragon mercenaries take out his eyesight when Kenshi defies them. Following that severe beating, Kenshi trains under the retired Kuai Liang. the only fighter powerful enough to stop Kano. Liang, of course, is the younger Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat II, brother of the original Bi-Han.

In addition to Kenshi and Kano, the new voice cast includes:

Ron Yuan – Kuai Liang/Sub-Zero

Keith Silverstein – Kabal

Courtenay Taylor – Kira

Yuri Lowenthal – Kobra

Artt Butler – Shang Tsung & Lin Kuei

Imari Williams – Tremor

Jeremy Adams, writer of the previous two films, gets screenplay duties on this one too. Rick Morales directs. Warner Bros. will release the movie at an unspecified date later this year.

