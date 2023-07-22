Mortal Kombat 1 Announces Peacemaker, Homelander and More as DLC Fighters

Mortal Kombat 1 has announced its roster of DLC fighters — including some notoriously brutal superheroes.

NetherRealm Studios dropped a trailer revealing the roster for Mortal Kombat 1’s Kombat Pack. The lineup of DLC fighters includes three guest characters: Peacemaker (of DC fame), Omni-Man (of Invincible fame), and Homelander (of The Boys fame). The Kombat Pack also includes three MK originals — namely, Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda.

Check out the official Kombat Pack roster reveal trailer for Moral Kombat 1 below:

Who are the MK1 Kombat Pack’s guest characters?

Homelander originates from The Boys, the satirical superhero comic created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. He is the leader of The Seven — a corrupt, corporate superhero team. Antony Starr plays Homelander in Prime Video‘s acclaimed live-action television adaptation of The Boys.

Meanwhile, Peacemaker is a comic book character originating from the 1960s. Joe Gill and Pat Boyette created Peacemaker for Charlton Comics, with DC later acquiring the character. John Cena famously brought the character to live-action in the 2021 DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad. Cena reprised his role for the Max spin-off series Peacemaker, which premiered in 2022.

Finally, Omni-Man originates from the superhero comic Invincible by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man is the father of main protagonist Mark Grayson/Invincible. He is initially presented as the world’s greatest superhero, though soon makes his true villainous nature known. J.K. Simmons voices Omni-Man in Prime Video’s animated TV adaptation of Invincible.

Who else is in Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 launches this September as the 12th main-series entry in the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise. As its title implies, the game serves as a re-imagining of the Mortal Kombat mythos. Its base roster includes Baraka, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Li Mei, Liu Kang, Mileena, Raiden, Rain, Reiko, Scorpion, Smoke, Sub-Zero, and Tanya. Shang Tsung is a pre-order bonus character.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Sept. 19.