Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Trailer Gives Earthrealm a New Hero

Less than a week after Warner Bros. Animation announced that a new animated Mortal Kombat movie was in the works, we have our first proper look at the upcoming film. The studio has released a teaser trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, revealing Kenshi Takahashi’s quest to become the new defender of Earthrealm.

Snow Blind comes from director Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams, who previously wrote the last two Mortal Kombat animated features—Scorpion’s Revenge (2020) and Battle of the Realms (2021). However, this latest installment features a brand new story that bears little connection to either of its predecessors. Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) leads the voice cast as Kenshi, a young man whose village is suddenly taken over by “King” Kano and his army. After a soulnado robs him of his sight, Kenshi discovers a sword that allows him to “see” in new ways. Plus, he also gains an experienced teacher in Kuai Liang, better known as Sub-Zero.

You can watch the new trailer for the movie in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Several other Mortal Kombat fan favorites will appear in the film as well. Shang Tsung, Tremor, Erron Black, Kabal, Ferra and Torr are all part of Kano’s vicious gang. However, Kenshi will get an assist when Kuai Liang decides to come out of retirement and don his Sub-Zero garb once again. The movie’s voice cast also includes David Wenham, Ron Yuan, Keith Silverstein, Courtney Taylor, Yuri Lowenthal, Artt Butler, and Imari Williams.

Warner Bros. hasn’t announced a release date for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind.

What do you think of the first trailer for the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Mortal Kombat X Vol. 3: Blood Island

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.