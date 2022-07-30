David F. Sandberg Confirms Rizwan Manji’s Appearance in Shazam 2

When the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods dropped last weekend, a few eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted a familiar face in one of its background shots. Specifically, the scene where Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) steal an enchanted staff from a museum seemed to feature an unwitting patron played by Rizwan Manji, who recently showed up elsewhere in the DCEU via HBO Max’s Peacemaker series. The character’s face was out of focus, so it was hard to be sure at the time. But director David F. Sandberg has officially confirmed that Manji will indeed make an appearance in the upcoming sequel.

Manji previously guest-starred in two episodes of Peacemaker as Jamil, a janitor at the hospital where John Cena’s title character was recovering after the events of The Suicide Squad. And as Sandberg noted, he also got to dance in the show’s opening credits sequence. Sandberg clarified that Manji isn’t necessarily playing the same character in Fury of the Gods. But who knows? Maybe Jamil decided to take his wife and daughter on vacation.

You can check out what Sandberg had to say via Twitter below.

Yes that’s Rizwan. Peter Safran recommended him for a part after working with him on Peacemaker. I said “but that’s the same universe”. He said “he’s barely in Peacemaker”. Little did I know Rizwan is even dancing in the credits! Could be same character Never named in Shazam 2 https://t.co/50rh5l76xo — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) July 29, 2022

Additionally, Manji took to his own Twitter account to confirm his appearance in the film’s trailer. But even if he’s not reprising his role as Jamil, he doesn’t sound disappointed about getting to show up in two separate DC projects in the same year.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on December 21.

Did you recognize Manji in the sequel’s trailer last week? Are you happy to see that he has a role in the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Shazam! Vol. 1: The Seven Magic Lands Part 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.