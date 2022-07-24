Marvel Artist Shares Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster

While we wait for the big Marvel panel to start, Marvel Studios’ Visual Development Supervisor Andy Park couldn’t wait to get started. Park has shared his new poster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

Unsurprisingly, this poster features an early look at what Jonathan Majors will look like in costume as Kang the Conqueror. But the real draw here is the confirmation that Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will suit up alongside her dad, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

Cassie’s in-costume debut is yet another step towards an eventual Young Avengers MCU project. She was one of the main characters of that title alongside Kate Bishop, Speed and Wiccan (Scarlet Witch’s sons), Patriot, Hulkling, and Iron Lad.

In the original Young Avengers comic, Iron Lad was a younger version of Nathaniel Richards who retreated to the past to prevent himself from becoming Kang. He also developed romantic feelings for Cassie before he was forced to embrace his destiny. It’s unclear if their MCU counterparts will have a similar connection.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

