Blue Beetle vs. Iron Man: Who Is More Powerful & Would Win in a Fight?

Blue Beetle vs. Iron Man is an intriguing superhero matchup fans dream of seeing one day. (As much as it resembles Iron Man, the villain in the Blue Beetle movie isn’t Tony Stark, but Carapax.) If that DC–Marvel heroes clash happened one day, who would win? And who’s more powerful, the live-action version of Blue Beetle or Iron Man? Here’s what we have to say about that.

Is Blue Beetle more powerful than Iron Man?

Blue Beetle looks to have an edge over Iron Man thanks to the powerful alien technology he possesses.

You can make a case for both superheroes being more powerful than the other, and no one could say the contrary. However, Blue Beetle looked slightly above Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Tony Stark. Khaji-Da scarab grants Jaime Reyes a high-tech suit with energy-based abilities, flight, enhanced strength, durability, and potentially any weapon Jaime can imagine. The scarab can also adapt and evolve on the battlefield, making Blue Beetle a formidable opponent.

In turn, Iron Man relies on his suits equipped with advanced technology, ranging from energy weapons to flight capabilities to an array of sensors and gadgets. The armors are highly customizable and can be tailored to specific situations, giving him versatility in battles.

Would Blue Beetle win against Iron Man in a fight?

Blue Beetle would defeat Iron Man in a fight.

If we were to pit their powers against each other, the battle would likely be intense and potentially close. Iron Man’s vast array of advanced weaponry could give him an advantage in firepower and adaptability. Still, Blue Beetle’s scarab-derived abilities might provide him with unique powers that Iron Man’s technology can’t counter easily, especially not without some time to prepare for the battle.

Tony Stark’s broader experience might be pivotal in the clash, but the odds still slightly favor Jaime Reyes. On paper, there is no doubt that Blue Beetle could win against Iron Man in a fight.

