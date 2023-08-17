Conrad Carapax: Who’s the Blue Beetle Movie Villain & What Are His Powers?

The upcoming Blue Beetle movie will pit the titular hero against Conrad Carapax, a tough and stubborn villain who will give some hard times to Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). But who is this DC villain? And what are his powers? Here’s what you need to know in a spoiler-free post.

Who is the Blue Beetle movie villain?

Conrad Carapax is the Blue Beetle movie villain.

In the story, Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo) works for the ruthless Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), who desperately seeks to retrieve the Scarab and its powers. The muscular villain locks horns with the titular hero on several occasions. Without spoiling what’s going on between the two (and who wins the clash), let’s just say Jaime will have to dig deep to keep it up with his opponent.

Also known as the Indestructible Man, Carapax made his first appearance in “Blue Beetle Vol 6” #1 in June 1986 as one of the main antagonists of the original Blue Beetle, Daniel Garrett. The villain was created by comic writers Len Wein and Paris Cullins. In the comics, Caparax is an archeologist who survives death by transferring his mind into a robot. He’s one of the most tenacious Blue Beetle foes but also clashes with Superman and other DC heroes.

What are Conrad Carapax’s powers?

Carapax has superstrength, superspeed, and shapeshifting abilities, in addition to wearing a powerful exosuit.

Fans have already seen Caparax in action in the Blue Beetle trailer and the promotional materials and have also noticed his exosuit is red compared to Jaime’s blue one. It appears the live-action version will be somehow different than his comic-book counterpart.

The Blue Beetle release date is set on August 18.

For more Blue Beetle-related content, check out how to get your hands on the backpack popcorn vessel. Also, here’s whether the upcoming movie is part of the DC Universe.