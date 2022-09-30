Hasbro PulseCon 2022 Power Rangers Panel Offers Surprises

Making a surprise appearance today on Hasbro‘s livestream, Walter Emanuel Jones, a.k.a Zack the original Black Ranger, greeted his old costar David Yost (Billy the Blue Ranger) on the set of a 30th anniversary special. While it’s impossible to get all the old gang back together (R.I.P. Thuy Trang), it looks like Hasbro’s going to do what they can. But on to the toys news from the PulseCon 2022 Power Rangers panel.

Next in the high-end 1:44 scale Zord Ascension Project will be the Astro Megazord, Featuring detaisl from both design sketches and the actual prop, this fully articulated robot can also morph into spaceship mode. It stands around 16 inches high.

Hasbro announced that by the end of 2023, they expect to complete the Dino Thunder, Lost Galaxy, and SPD teams, and will debut the Alien Rangers. Adding to Dino Force today is Green Ranger Izzy. Adding to Wild Force will be the villainous Putrid.

Crossover fans can also rejoice as the Street Fighter crossover continues. Joining Ryu and Chun-Li in ranger garb, we’ll see Cammy the “Stinging Crane” and Ken the “Soaring Falcon.” Cammy’s braids will be poseable.

Check out a few images in our gallery below. Which ones do you like? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 7

Hasbro PulseCon 2022 Power Rangers Panel Offers Surprises WATCH GALLERY

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.