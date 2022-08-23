Street Fighter Meets Power Rangers in Hasbro’s Morphed Ryu Figure

It’s hadouken time! Hasbro‘s Power Rangers action figures follow up their popular mashup with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by crossing over into Street Fighter. What if Ryu found a power coin and morphed into Zordon’s next hero? We’d get the Morphed Ryu Crimson Hawk Ranger. He’s a little old to pass for a teenager with attitude, but already has the powers necessary to fight aliens. Stun the bad guys with a flaming dragon punch, and they might never get the chance to “grow monster grow!”

Screenrant debuted the first look at this figure, which will retail for $33.99. Look for it to hit all the usual sites at 1 p.m. eastern. This Morphed Ryu includes three flame effects — fireball, kick/punch enhancement, and falcon attack. He also includes a stand to make the effects “levitate” in front of him. The one thing he does not include? An unmasked Ryu head. You’ll have to use some imagination there.

So far Ryu remains the only crossover figure announced. Should he do well, however, it’s hard to imagine Hasbro wouldn’t do more. Chun-Li would be the logical next step, or perhaps Bison as Lord Zedd.

Take a look through the gallery below for more images and poses. Will you pick up this crossover character? Let us know in comments.

