Hasbro Confirms PulseCon Exclusives for G.I. Joe, Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers

Hasbro’s PulseCon 2023 will take place online on September 22, with over 30 new product reveals promised alongside the launch of Hasbro Selfie Series 2.0. It’s set to begin at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and end at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, at which point Hasbro Pulse members will have the first crack at online exclusives and new launches for an hour before the general public. We knew from Comic-Con that exclusives would be coming for G.I. Joe, Marvel Legends, Star Wars, and Transformers, but Hasbro has now confirmed the specifics with a host of new images and details.

Turning Red

G.I. Joe will feature the Crimson Strike team, with red repaints of Baroness, Tomax, and Xamot. While the twins look like straight repaints, Baroness has a whole host of extras, including a metallic breastplate, three interchangeable faces, two different hairstyles, two different glasses styles, and extra guns, along with the cobra from her initial vehicle release. They come in a box that matches up to the Chuckles SDCC exclusive to form a simulated two-way communication.

For Marvel, Detroit Steel ventures into the armor wars. This comic figure looks like an Iron Monger in Iron Patriot colors, but canonically is a Justin Hammer creation, initially piloted by Doug Johnson III, and later by Sasha Hammer.

The Star Wars set depicts Darth Vader’s video-game apprentice Starkiller with a deluxe Force effect and two Stormtroopers to slay. All three figures are in 6-inch scale.

Transformers will deliver Armada Universe Powerlinx Hot Shot and Armada Universe Jolt. A Power Rangers exclusive will be revealed during the show. Sadly for Indiana Jones fans, it seems like nothing further is coming up.

Take a look at all the official images below: