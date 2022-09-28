The Sandman: Act III Gets a Surprise Release on Audible

Fans of The Sandman are still waiting to hear if the critically-acclaimed series based on Neil Gaiman’s fantasy epic is getting another season. But until Netflix finally makes that announcement, viewers can revisit the Dreaming in audiobook form. More than a year after releasing the last installment of their Sandman audio drama, DC and Audible have announced the premiere of The Sandman: Act III, which adapts two more volumes of Gaiman’s original series.

Act I of the series debuted in 2020 and starred James McAvoy as Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream of the Endless. McAvoy leads a supporting cast that also features Kat Dennings as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Kristen Schaal as Delirium. The first act brought the first three volumes of Gaiman’s comic to life, including Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country. Act II, which arrived last fall, adapted Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You and Convergence.

However, Act III will continue the story by adapting Brief Lives and Worlds’ Ends. Naturally, bringing these storylines to life required some new additions to the voice cast. That’s why David Harewood (Supergirl) is joining the series as Destruction, the final member of the Endless family. Wil Wheaton (Star Trek) and KJ Apa (Riverdale) have also come aboard the show as Brant Tucker and Prez, respectively.

“The excitement and the joy people have taken in the astonishing Audible adaptations of Sandman has been such a morale booster over the last few years,” said Gaiman in a new statement. “The only downside has been that everyone I know, and many thousands of people on social media that I don’t know, have wanted to know when Act III would be released. Now you all know. I think it might be the best one yet.”

Dirk Maggs adapted the scripts from the comics and returns as the audio drama’s director. He also co-executive produces the series with Gaiman, who acts as the show’s creative director and narrator. The release of this latest installment means there are only two more storylines from Gaiman’s original series that have yet to be translated into audio form: The Kindly Ones and The Wake. But whether they make their way into a potential Act IV remains to be seen.

Are you excited to stream The Sandman: Act III on Audible? Let us know in the comment section below!

