Netflix Drops a Bonus Episode of The Sandman

Exactly two weeks ago, Netflix debuted all ten episodes of The Sandman‘s first season. However, Netflix didn’t reveal that an eleventh episode was also filmed during the first season, and the streaming service gave it an unannounced debut today at the stroke of midnight.

The eleventh episode is split into two parts, starting with an animated segment that adapts Neil Gaiman’s “A Dream of a Thousand Cats.” In this standalone tale, a lone feline recounts the story of a world where cats once had dominion over humanity. It also unites Netflix’s Sandman, Tom Sturridge, with James McAvoy, the actor who portrays Dream/Morpheus in Amazon Prime’s Audible adaptation of The Sandman. In this segment, McAvoy voices the Golden-Haired Man.

Sandra Oh also guest stars in “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” as the voice of The Prophet. She’s joined by Rosie Day as The Tabby Kitten, David Gyasi as The Grey Cat, Joe Lycett as The Black Cat, David Tennant as Don, Georgia Tennant as Laura Lynn, Michael Sheen as Paul, Anna Lundberg as Marion, Nonso Anozie as Wyvern, Diane Morgan as Gryphon, and Tom Wu as Hippogriff. Gaiman also lends his voice to the episode as Crow/Skull Bird.

The second half of the episode is called “Calliope,” which features Melissanthi Mahut in the title role. Former Legends of Tomorrow star Arthur Darvill also appears as Richard Madoc, alongside Nina Wadia as Fate Mother, Souad Faress as Fate Crone, Dinita Gohil as Fate Maiden, Kevin Harvey as Larry, Amita Suman as Nora, and Derek Jacobi as Erasmus Fry.

For now, there’s no word about a second season of The Sandman. However, the prospects look good for that greenlight. Netflix notes that the show has ranked #1 for the two weeks since its release.

Are you looking forward to watching the bonus episode of The Sandman season 1? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Sandman Book One by Neil Gaiman

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Netflix drops. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.