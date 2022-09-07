Hot Toys Valkyrie Brings Love and Thunder to Your Collection

She’s the king of New Asgard, and even if it’s much smaller than the old one, it still needs a steady hand. Especially when there’s a god-butcher out there stealing all the children. Valkyrie never realized all the red tape and endless meetings that would be involved with ruling, so she’s more than happy to go on an adventure with both Thors in Love and Thunder. The new Hot Toys Valkyrie represents this action-ready version, with full articulation for dynamic posing. As well as accessories like a portable speaker, and Korg’s disembodied face.

Via the official description, this figure is “masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in the movie, features a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, dreadlock ponytail hair sculpture, a newly designed body with seamless elbow joints, carefully tailored vest armor in black, white and metallic silver with a fabric cape, highly-detailed weapons and accessories include the Dragonfang sword, a pair of daggers, Zeus’ Thunderbolt and effect accessory, Korg’s face sculpt, portable speaker, and a figure stand.”

Hot Toys Valkyrie’s a relative steal at $270, with payment plans available. As supply chain issues continue, her delivery date remains vaguely placed between October of next year and the March after that. But take a look through our gallery below, and see what patience will bring.

