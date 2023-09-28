Thor: Love and Thunder Artist Shares a Whole Wardrobe of Love Designs

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has revealed a variety of early designs for a character who has a small role in Thor: Love and Thunder — and a big role in the future of the God of Thunder.

Park shared a series of images in a video on his Instagram, set to the song “The Power of Love.” A model of India Rose Hemsworth as Gorr’s daughter, later given the name of Love, alternates between a variety of costumes that indicate her youth and adventurous nature. Park captioned the post, “LOVE concept designs I did during preproduction on THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER! This one was really fun to explore imagining her personality and all.”

Thor’s adoptive daughter, Love

Love’s varied outfits in the animation are mostly based around sleeveless tops and vests, with three-quarter-length pants and ankle-high boots. Her hair keeps a trademark style of two braids knotted at the ends, although they’re shortened for one of her looks. Some of the tops resemble armor, and she wears a range of accessories and jewelry.

One costume design is full of Marvel Cinematic Universe references, with Love wearing a makeshift helmet and cape like Thor’s, plus the same shirt that Star-Lord wore in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. One comment on the post asked, “Is the one with the helm and cape a nod to the little girl who was obsessed with Thor from Adventures in Babysitting?” to which Park responded with a clapping emoji.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the MCU’s Thor series, hit theaters in 2022. Taika Waititi directed the movie, with Chris Hemsworth starring once again as Thor. The Asgardian Avenger is pursued by Gorr the God Butcher, who blames him for the death of his daughter. Unnamed until the end of the movie, the girl is brought back to life while Gorr himself perishes, and Thor takes her under his wing, making them the “Love” and “Thunder” of the title.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently streaming on Disney+.