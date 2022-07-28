Helmet-Slashed Vader From Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Gets a Hot Toy

Hayden Christensen finally got a decent run in the black suit as Darth Vader on the Disney+ Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and now a toy captures the moment. Hot Toys could have just slapped a new head on the dark lord and called it good, but they plussed him up. In addition to a battle damaged chest piece and mask, helmet-slashed Vader includes a moving-eye feature for the burned Anakin head beneath. He also comes with a rocky base diorama, and the Third Sister’s twin lightsabers.

The dilemma for fans? Which version to get. Spring for the deluxe to convert him into regular Vader, with fully masked bonus head, undamaged chest panel, and a bonus light-up floor base. That one runs $330. But buy the basic version through Sideshow Toys, and get a holo-projector with Grand Inquisitor hologram exclusive to that version. He’s $295.

Per official description, both versions feature the “scarred head sculpt of the former Anakin Skywalker™ equipped with rolling eyeball function allowing positionable eyeline, battle damaged chest control panel, LED light-up belt boxes, LED light-up Lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, a pair of Third Sister’s lightsabers, and a rocky diorama base!”

Take a look through the gallery below before deciding. Will this upgraded Vader merit a space on your shelf? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: Obi-Wan and Anakin

Helmet-Slashed Vader From Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Gets a Hot Toy WATCH GALLERY

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.