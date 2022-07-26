SDCC 2022 Hasbro Lucasfilm: Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toy News

Technically, Hasbro‘s Star Wars team is actually their Lucasfilm team. It’s just that Lucasfilm hasn’t had anything else for them in a while. But that’s about to change with an Indiana Jones toy line, the first figures from which we should see at Pulse Con, starting Sept. 6. Rest assured, the current team does know exactly what fans thought of the last go-around, in which some excellent figures got ruined in production by sloppy paint and a few awkward proportions.

Plus the Temple of Doom figures proved hard to get at the very end. On that point, brand marketing director Patrick Schneider simply smiled at us and said, “Fortune and glory!” So that sounds like a positive sign.

Star Wars, with its prices rising faster than many other figure lines, will continue to see lots of parts reuse in lines like Gaming Greats, and the Credit Collection. But the most eye-catching figures at the booth were also repaints: two special Halloween figures. A Clonetrooper painted like a green skeleton comes with a zombie Porg and trick-or-treat crate. Target will exclusively stock that one. Walmart gets a Wookiee Werewolf, with wolf ears, Halloween Lothcat, and a pumpkin-painted Camtono.

Regarding winter holiday figures, if you think you saw images of a wave two online last year, let’s just say Hasbro won’t talk about that. As far as they’re concerned, only one wave came out. Nobody missed buying a second that never hit stores. Halloween figures should prove easier to find. “The winter holiday figures, they came out in smaller quantities, there was a lot of demand, and so we could definitely see that go up for these figures,” says Schnieder. “It’s always our goal to make sure that every fan who wants one in their hands gets one.”

Schneider calls it a “gut-punch” that the Rancor didn’t hit the Haslab funding goal, but, “We’re not gonna make any excuses.” He recalled when the Sail Barge funded three days before deadline, the entire office cheered. And they are excited about the future of HasLab projects for Star Wars. Nor are they necessarily done with Rancor toys, especially after The Book of Boba Fett. Schneider calls it “a great character.”

At one time, Hasbro ruled out vac metal chrome effects on figures, but it’s been creeping back in. A new retro-style multipack features Threepio figure looking like the original ’70s version. Could we see that on modern Threepio figures now too? At one time, the answer was a flat no. But now, design manager Chris Reiff says, “It’s not out of the question. We’re exploring it.”

The Rise of Skywalker toys seemed to get dropped quickly, but Schneider assures us it “has a huge, important place in the line. Obviously Rise of Skywalker came out the same time as Mandalorian, which was fantastic as well, and then we had Mando season 2, The Book of Boba Fett, Mando season 3…Disney+ exploded, so I think we’ve been focusing on that, but Ep IX is definitely a place we could hunt in the future.”

He adds that a photoreal deco Adam Driver would be great to get in the line someday.

Why are some figures now over $30? Reiff says “We try to be fair.” Boba Fett is a good example of “how expensive a figure can be,” due to deco and assembly. Adds Schneider, “Deluxe doesn’t just mean big. Deluxe is deco, or soft goods, size, anything that drives the quality of the figure up.”

They’ve learned from the awkward hood on the recent Tatooine Boba Fett, and say the hood on the new Mandalorian Jedi Luke should sit better.

Take a look at some booth pictures in the gallery below. Then tell us what you’d like to see in comments.

