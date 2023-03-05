Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie Deals for March 4

The price of movie tickets remains high, with no signs of relief in sight. And if the kids want to see something, purchases, rather than rentals, start to look better and better for the inevitable repeat viewings. But with so many, it’s hard to know where to begin or what to afford. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better selections and deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These are the deals for March 4.

The late ’60s cartoon that made up part of the Batman/Superman hour is now available on Blu-ray for the first time. Continuing the animation style of the Adan West series’ opening credits, it features similar narration and a real short-attention span editing style. Plus Casey Kasem actually sounding young as Robin, before he started sounding like Shaggy in everything. Beware of the hyper-strobing intro if you’re sensitive to such things, and even if you aren’t.

With the price working out to under ten bucks per movie, this really isn’t the worst idea in the history of bad ideas. Universal’s scientists made it so you could — it’s your call whether you should. Though they’ve sure made it appealing. Replacing the recent five-pack, this brand new release includes Dominion, which is totally, definitely, for sure going to be the final chapter. Right.

It’s now been a year since the theatrical debut of The Batman! Watch Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson get almost everything right in their cinematic reinvention of Gotham City’s legend. And if your theater projection looked like brown haze, make out more in the darkness of the set design than you ever saw before. Plus some excellent making-of featurettes.

How did a Target exclusive end up so cheap at Amazon? Who knows, but their loss is your gain. Tear up all over again as Buzz and Woody team up one final time. With new allies like Forky and Duke Caboom, can the two toys thwart Gabby Gabby’s plan to take Woody’s voice box? You probably already know, but the journey is always worth it.

There’s a 4K box set coming later, but if you only want the first Superman, it’s going pretty cheap right now. Find out, if you haven’t, why so many think this is the definitive superhero movie, with Christopher Reeve the ideal, optimistic, hopeful Superman we needed then, and still do. Not all the original elements of the film were well-preserved, so some shots still seem a bit degraded, but overall, this is the best presentation of Richard Donner’s classic available today.

If you’ve been enjoying the Avatar movies, don’t miss this other high-concept sci-fi adventure from James Cameron, directed by Robert Rodriguez, in which a cyborg created for battle finds a a new path as an extreme athlete. Groundbreaking special effects and world-building make this a must-see even if there’s never a sequel as teased.

With a new Hellboy on the way, and fans complaining he won’t be as good as the old — why not remind yourself just how good the old one was? In Guillermo del Toro’s second Hellboy film with Ron Perlman, meet the angel of death, encounter the troll market, and put up with Seth Macfarlane voicing a German ghost. Plus steampunk monsters!

Now that you’ve seen Quantumania, relive Ant-Man‘s origins as petty burglar Scott Lang, who breaks into the wring house and steals the wrong suit…and his mistake leads to a superheroic new calling. Meet the villainous Yellowjacket, who will become MODOK, and see the best cameo ever by Thomas the Tank Engine.

Controversial opinion: this is the better of the two Pacific Rim films, playing like a semi-realistic Power Rangers movie, and dropping the nationalist stereotypes of its predecessor. Kaiju and Jaegers battle again, this time in broad daylight to give everyone a better look at the action. John Boyega saves the day in a sci-fi movie yet again, proving once again to be the best thing in every movie he appears in.

Like Kong himself, this version of the movie is BIG. More run-time, more dinosaurs, more of everything, because if Peter Jackson is going to indulge his every impulse in remaking and upscaling his favorite film, why not? The only thing not super-sized here is the price.

