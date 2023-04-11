Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie Deals for April 11

The price of movie tickets remains high, with no signs of relief in sight. And if the kids want to see something, purchases, rather than rentals, start to look better and better for the inevitable repeat viewings. But with so many, it’s hard to know where to begin or what to afford. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better selections and deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These are the deals for April 11.

Was Christopher Reeve the best Superman ever? Watch all his films in 4K — including two different versions of part II — and decide for yourself. The third and fourth get a bit silly, but even when all around him is falling apart, Reeve maintains a deep commitment to the role, and feels like a paragon of goodness and integrity. While we’re at it, Terrance Stamp’s General Zod and Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor are iconic in their own right.

The late ’60s cartoon that made up part of the Batman/Superman hour is now available on Blu-ray for the first time. Continuing the animation style of the Adan West series’ opening credits, it features similar narration and a real short-attention span editing style. Plus Casey Kasem actually sounding young as Robin, before he started sounding like Shaggy in everything. Beware of the hyper-strobing intro if you’re sensitive to such things, and even if you aren’t.

Like Justice Smith in the Dungeons & Dragons movie? Watch him as a similarly reluctant hero in this live-action Pokemon adventure. Accompanied by a Pikachu voiced by Ryan Reynolds, he sets out to solve a mystery in a world of bizarre animal sidkekicks. The 4K works great for testing your TV’s resolution, particularly during the lab escape sequences.

With the price working out to under nine bucks per movie, this really isn’t the worst idea in the history of bad ideas. Universal’s scientists made it so you could — it’s your call whether you should. Though they’ve sure made it appealing. Replacing the recent five-pack, this brand new release includes Dominion, which is totally, definitely, for sure going to be the final chapter. Right.

Still one of phase 4’s best, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now boasts another Oscar winner in its cast, as Michelle Yeoh recently got the honors. Enjoy Marvel going martial arts at a lower price than ever before, and wonder how exactly those rings will tie in to Kang, as you know they must.

That was quick! Get your preorders in now for the Shazam! sequel featuring Helen Mirren as a grumpy goddess, and the most terrifying sugar-addicted unicorns you’ve ever seen outside of Cartoon Network. So what if the DC universe continuity changes? We’re allowed to like movies on their own merits, regardless of their entanglements or lack thereof.

$34.99

It’s not the cheapest Marvel preorder price we’ve ever seen, but Quantumania gets listed here anyway for those who want to be first on the block to have it. Return to the Quantum Realm and revel in every ultra-high definition detail of the micro-landscape.

It’s now been over a year since the theatrical debut of The Batman! Watch Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson get almost everything right in their cinematic reinvention of Gotham City’s legend. And if your theater projection looked like brown haze, make out more in the darkness of the set design than you ever saw before. Plus some excellent making-of featurettes.

Now that you’ve seen Quantumania, relive Ant-Man‘s origins as petty burglar Scott Lang, who breaks into the wring house and steals the wrong suit…and his mistake leads to a superheroic new calling. Meet the villainous Yellowjacket, who will become MODOK, and see the best cameo ever by Thomas the Tank Engine.

Controversial opinion: this is the better of the two Pacific Rim films, playing like a semi-realistic Power Rangers movie, and dropping the nationalist stereotypes of its predecessor. Kaiju and Jaegers battle again, this time in broad daylight to give everyone a better look at the action. John Boyega saves the day in a sci-fi movie yet again, proving once again to be the best thing in every movie he appears in.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.