Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Books and Comics Deals for March 25

What are the good cheap reads right now? We may be able to go outside, but there’s always time to read. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. But as of now, these are what we consider some of the best deals for March 25.

Find out all about Marvel’s mighty conqueror in stories from 1961 through 2018! See the master of variants and time travel take on Kamala Khan, Spider-Man, Rocket Raccoon, the Black Knight, Monica Rambeau, and Moon Knight. Then speculate which of these stories may get incorporated into The Kang Dynasty onscreen.

Avengers #21-30, from 1963, feature the super-team up against such opponents as Doctor Doom, Kang, Attuma, and Enchantress. Plus, see Hank Pym grow into his new role as the oversized Goliath. The Avengers also meet Black Widow for the first time, and character debuts include the Swordsman.

Get the backstory and inside skinny on Jean-Luc Picard from the man who knows him best. This book collects many interviews and features on Patrick Stewart over the years, prior to his Star Trek return in Picard. Boldy and baldly going, the Next-Gen Captain explains the journey in his own words. For anyone new to the character, this could become an essential primer.

Now that you’ve met her on the big screen, find out who Riri Williams really is. Even with her own suit of armor and a Tony Stark AI, can this idealist from the streets of Chicago become a new superhero? Our sources say yes. Ironheart looks to be the next big thing on both the page and in the MCU.

Before the events of the movie, find out how Edgin and Holga first met. How they put a crew together. And how they pulled off some of their best treasure heists, back when Forge could be relied on to only betray other people. More dungeons, more dragons, and more fun, in a world that has room for plenty of expansion.



Before it becomes Marvel’s next streaming series, read up on Secret Invasion. The shape-shifting Skrulls have been placing sleeper agents around the world for many years, and with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes gone, the time is right to strike! Who knows how this’ll work in the MCU, where Skrulls aren’t bad guys so far, but in comics, they remain formidable foes.

After two decades of absence, the “Big Red Cheese” returned to comics via DC, and now read them collected in color for the first time. Wielding the power of the gods, Billy Batson becomes the original Captain Marvel, simply by uttering that one word we all know. Now that you’ve seen the Fury of the Gods, bone up on big Billy and his marvelous family.

Collecting TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70-80 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #7, this collection reveals the origins of Wakanda’s newest cinematic opponent. A volatile hero who isn’t always on the right side, Marvel’s King of Atlantis searches for the trident of Neptune, running afoul of the likes of villain Krang and hero Daredevil. Find out just how much a guy can accomplish with winged ankles and a Speedo.

Can you tell an Ilu from a Skimwing? Which RDA robot is the deadliest? And what even are the names of Quaritch’s Recom team? This guide to James Cameron’s cinematic universe has you covered, with all the Avatar details you need.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.