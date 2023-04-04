Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for April 4

It’s always a good time of year for toys. But you never know how annoying it might get to go outside and shop. Buy online! In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better choices that Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These look like the best toy deals for April 4.

The new crabsuits of Avatar: The Way of Water use the crustacean design to swim and grab. Scaled to 7-inch Na’vi figures, they can seat any 3-4 inch figure inside. But since the only one in the line so far is the dead human version of Quaritch, maybe give this to a vintage G.I. Joe or Star Wars figure.

It’s a Richard E. Grant action figure! Marvel Legends beat Star Wars to the punch on this one, with classic Loki giving off those classic Grant sneers. He includes a bonus head, energy effects, and a piece of Khonshu. Grab him while he’s a couple bucks cheaper than the rest of the wave.

Relive Boba Fett’s reclamation of Jabba’s palace from overweight, clueless Bib Fortuna. Open up the building to make it a diorama, and seat either Boba or Bib on the Hutt throne modified for humanoids.

This Amazon exclusive 6-inch multipack is the only place to get Black Series Ahsoka with a cloth hooded robe. Recreate the scene where she — and we — first learned Grogu’s name, with a minifig of the li’l space kid, looking happy to finally be addressed as something other than Baby Yoda.

Part of a limited run of 4,000, this older exclusive includes Gollum’s boat, unavailable anywhere else, along with a translucent, invisible Frodo. Comes in deluxe faux-book packaging, and costs less than any single LOTR figure does now.

As seen in the opening credits of the X-Men animated series, Mondo’s Wolverine action figure includes multiple heads and hands, including a set with electric blue slash effects. With black linework, multiple points of articulation, and a much cheaper price than initially offered, this may be the ultimate Logan for cartoon fans.

This Optimus Prime may not transform, but he can surf and dunk a basketball Why those items were ever made in his size may not make sense, but we’re talking ’80s cartoon logic. This is the Autobot leader as seen in animation, at a steal of a price cheaper than the original preorder.

This Superman fights for “truth,” “justice,” the police state, and Ronald Reagan. In The Dark Knight Returns, Batman’s none too fond of the big boy scout’s unquestioning allegiance to a Cold War POTUS of dubiously sound mind. The figure comes with two horse hind legs, to help put together a ride for Batman when Gotham falls to chaos.

For a limited time, this G.I. Joe figure three-pack is a great deal. Normally priced higher than three individual figures, it’s actually lower as of this writing. Bolster your Cobra forces now, with bonus blast effects that attach to most weapons in the line.

He began life as a Masters of the Universe knock-off aimed at kids who thought the mostly white figure line didn’t look much like them. Decades later, Sun-Man has been fully incorporated into Masters of the Universe canon. The Masterverse line reimagines him with more modern sculpting and a stylish haircut, keeping the essential elements of the original figure. He fights for good like He-Man, but who would win a fight between them?

