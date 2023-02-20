Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for Feb 19

It’s always a good time of year for toys. But you never know how annoying it might get to go outside and shop. Buy online! In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better choices that Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These look like the best toy deals for Feb 19.

Send Miles Quaritch into battle against the Na’vi with this fully articulated battlesuit. Unsheath its knife or wield the big gun! The cockpit glows under blacklight, and can seat any 3-4 inch figure, if you’d rather give this to a vintage G.I. Joe or Star Wars figure.

It’s a Richard E. Grant action figure! Marvel Legends beat Star Wars to the punch on this one, with classic Loki giving off those classic Grant sneers. He includes a bonus head, energy effects, and a piece of Khonshu. Grab him while he’s a couple bucks cheaper than the rest of the wave.

Build Iron Man’s armory! Put together multiple suits, and store them in their pods while Tony putters around in his workshop. His sports car is included, as are minifigs of Pepper Pots, and Nick Fury, who would be incomplete without that coffee cup.

Finally, the Dark Trooper is discounted enough to cost the same as a regular Star Wars figure. Originally interested in the Dark Forces video game, this big bad ‘bot became formal canon in The Mandalorian, giving Din Djarin a hard time before Luke Skywalker showed up. The oversized, newly sculpted army builder includes blast effects, gun, and swap-out fist hands.

Part of a limited run of 4,000, this older exclusive includes Gollum’s boat, unavailable anywhere else, along with a translucent, invisible Frodo. Comes in deluxe faux-book packaging, and costs less than any single LOTR figure does now.

As seen in the opening credits of the X-Men animated series, Mondo’s Wolverine action figure includes multiple heads and hands, including a set with electric blue slash effects. With black linework, multiple points of articulation, and a cheaper price than initially offered, this may be the ultimate Logan for cartoon fans.

Ah jeez, Doc, this is heavy! NECA‘s outstanding sculpt of Michael J. Fox gets a new look, in his high school audition gear, though it also includes a disappearing hand from later in the movie. Can he catch lightning from the clock tower and ensure his parents conceive him? It all depends how you play it.

This Superman fights for “truth,” “justice,” the police state, and Ronald Reagan. In The Dark Knight Returns, Batman’s none too fond of the big boy scout’s unquestioning allegiance to a Cold War POTUS of dubiously sound mind. The figure comes with two horse hind legs, to help put together a ride for Batman when Gotham falls to chaos.

Once a high-in-demand G.I. Joe figure, Cobra’s Battle Android Trooper now not only shows up in stock, but at a lower price too. Replace his chest panel and head with battle-damaged versions, and switch out his right hand for several weapons attachments.

Trap Jaw’s look stays pretty consistent across each new interpretation of Eternia, but this one gets an extra outfit on top of it. In Revelation, he’s part of Tri-Klops’ techno-virus cult, and now he can dress appropriately. Should you prefer the blue chest and pirate belt look, that’s all under there too. He’s versatile, our Kronis.

