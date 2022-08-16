Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie and DVD Deals for Aug 16

Movie theaters are open again, but the price of tickets remains high. And if the kids want to see something, purchases, rather than rentals, start to look better and better for the inevitable repeat viewings. But with so many, it’s hard to know where to begin or what to afford. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better selections and deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These are the deals for Aug 16.

With the price working out to 12 bucks and change per movie, this really isn’t the worst idea in the history of bad ideas. Universal’s scientists made it so you could — it’s your call whether you should. Though they’ve sure made it appealing. Replacing the recent five-pack, this brand new release includes Dominion, which is totally, definitely, for sure going to be the final chapter. Right.

Because for somebody, somewhere…It’s Morbin Time. Whether you were waiting to see this sincerely, or just to mock the lengths Jared Leto will go to to play an utterly ridiculous CG enhanced vampire, it’s now cheaper than many first-run tickets were. So just buy the thing already.

The Batman! Watch Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson get almost everything right in their cinematic reinvention of Gotham City’s legend. And if your theater projection looked like brown haze, make out more in the darkness of the set design than you ever saw before. Plus some excellent making-of featurettes.

Marvel Studios Blu-rays and 4Ks seldom go on sale, so this is a good opportunity to own one of the best. It’s still the best Thor movie, too, balancing out a lore-heavy screenplay by longtime Marvel scribes with Taika Waititi’s comic sensibility and Jack Kirby-inspired production design. Thor must save Asgard from his evil sister Hela, but unfortunately he’s tied up on a junk planet at the far end of the universe, facing off against the Hulk. He’ll meet new fan-favorites Korg and Valkyrie along the way.

Over a decade in the making, this video game adaptation proved worth the wait for Sony, and delivered a second hit franchise for Tom Holland. Venom director Ruben Fleischer savvily teamed Holland with previous Nathan Drake contender Mark Wahlberg, and with Antonio Banderas as the villain, took this treasure hunt to the top of the box office. Its future may be a little more charted now.

$26.55

We all understand this was a satire now, right? Paul Verhoeven’s third major sci-fi masterpiece indulges in a adrenaline-filled action sequences of humans versus alien bugs, all while mocking war propaganda and offering numerous unsubtle hints that humans really aren’t the good guys in all this. The anniversary steelbook includes a nifty new cover, and a 25th anniversary cast reunion feature.

In preparation for House of the Dragon, grab the original Game of Thrones saga in newly remastered UHD, allowing viewers to see more of what’s going on in those pitch-dark battles. Some fans will always complain the ending was rushed, or not what they wanted, but remember: the entire show was built on swerving against what audiences wanted or expected, killing the characters they liked, and generally being upsetting. In wrestling parlance, it always chased heel heat.

You don’t have to buy a fancy new box set to get the 4K remaster of the latest upgrade of The Motion Picture. It’s available all by itself, for fans who inevitably have the other versions. Seems odd to call it the director’s edition when it features CG upgrades added long after Robert Wise’s death, but whatever the case, this is the most recent restoration, with extra image clean-up and digital enhancements.

