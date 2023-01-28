Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie Deals for Jan 28

The price of movie tickets remains high, with no signs of relief in sight. And if the kids want to see something, purchases, rather than rentals, start to look better and better for the inevitable repeat viewings. But with so many, it’s hard to know where to begin or what to afford. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better selections and deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These are the deals for Jan 28.

See Academy Award-nominee and likely winner Ke Huy Quan alongside other pre-greatness youngsters like Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton as they search for One-Eyed Willie’s treasure and encounter the massive hero-in-waiting Sloth. Plus enjoy Cyndi Lauper’s elaborate music video that features cameos from many classic mid ’80s WWE villains. Now in ultra high-definition, so you can enjoy every drop of water in the underground caves!

With the price working out to 12 bucks and change per movie, this really isn’t the worst idea in the history of bad ideas. Universal’s scientists made it so you could — it’s your call whether you should. Though they’ve sure made it appealing. Replacing the recent five-pack, this brand new release includes Dominion, which is totally, definitely, for sure going to be the final chapter. Right.

The Batman! Watch Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson get almost everything right in their cinematic reinvention of Gotham City’s legend. And if your theater projection looked like brown haze, make out more in the darkness of the set design than you ever saw before. Plus some excellent making-of featurettes.

How did a Target exclusive end up so cheap at Amazon? Who knows, but their loss is your gain. Tear up all over again as Buzz and Woody team up one final time. With new allies like Forky and Duke Caboom, can the two toys thwart Gabby Gabby’s plan to take Woody’s voice box? You probably already know, but the journey is always worth it.

We’ve finally entered a reality in which a multi-dimensional martial-arts fantasy starring an acclaimed Hong Kong action star is somehow the Oscar frontrunner for Best Picture. Did someone mess with the timeline? Enter a whole universe of possibilities, as Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn must save existence from annihilation by her all-powerful, self-destructive daughter…or at least one version of her. But how do hot dog fingers and pet rocks figure in?

If you’ve been enjoying the Avatar movies, don’t miss this other high-concept sci-fi adventure from James Cameron, directed by Robert Rodriguez, in which a cyborg created for battle finds a a new path as an extreme athlete. Groundbreaking special effects and world-building make this a must-see even if there’s never a sequel as teased.

$17.99

Roland Emmerich‘s latest turn-your-brain-way-the-hell-off mass-disaster movie involves a previously dormant AI living inside the moon that decides to slam it into Earth and cause mass extinction. Halle Berry deserved the presumably big paycheck, but will this play as epically on a small screen?

Before he goes down to the Quantum Realm to face Kang, relive Ant-Man‘s origins as petty burglar Scott Lang, who breaks into the wring house and steals the wrong suit…and his mistake leads to a superheroic new calling. Meet the villainous Yellowjacket, who will become MODOK, and see the best cameo ever by Thomas the Tank Engine.

Leigh Whannell’s harrowing new take on a psychopathic invisible man makes him the world’s most gaslighty stalker, harassing his ex to the point of madness until she finally turns the tables. And for the first time in a long time, a Universal horror remake became acclaimed and popular.

Fans like to point out that the tagline “There can be only one” was immediately falsified by sequels, spinoffs, cartoons, and more. But just because there CAN be only one, doesn’t mean there HAS to be, right? Certainly there’ve been plenty of home releases for Highlander, but this 4K version is the best, and comes with four lobby card postcards.

