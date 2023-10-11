Tom Hardy Teams With Batman Writer Scott Snyder for New Dystopian Sci-Fi Comic

Venom and The Dark Knight Rises star Tom Hardy has joined the creative team of Arcbound, a new dystopian sci-fi comic book series from Scott Snyder (Batman), Frank Tieri (Jughead: The Hunger), and Ryan Smallman.

As broken by The Hollywood Reporter, Hardy will serve as a “creative collaborator” on Arcbound. In this position, the actor will “[focus] on character development for the broader Arcbound universe.” Issue #1 of the initial 12-part series is due to launch next March. Arcbound Studios will partner with a publisher to distribute the book, with details to be announced at a later time.

In the meantime, an Ashcan edition of Arcbound #1 will be available at the Arcbound Booth at New York Comic Con starting this Thursday, October 12. Additionally, Hardy and the rest of the creative team will appear for a signing at the booth on Saturday, October 14 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Members of the creative team, sans Hardy, will also hold a panel on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in room #409.

Check out Ryan Ottley and Clay Mann‘s variant covers for Arcbound #1 below:

Ryan Ottley Clay Mann

What is Arcbound about?

Arcbound takes place in a future where Earth has become an inhospitable wasteland. “The formidable corporatocracy, Zynitec, harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars,” the comic’s official description reads. “The Arcbound series chronicles the journey of Kai, a resolute Mediator Captain, tasked with maintaining Zynitec’s lifeline to Kronium. However, as he grapples with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec’s dubious past thrust him into a poignant quandary: to remain loyal to the empire or to confront the forces that molded him into a tool of oppression.”

Per THR, the first 12 issues of Arcbound will serve as the comic’s “inaugural season.” “The debut of Arcbound is a proud moment for us all,” said Arcbound Studios CEO Nick Rose. “Bringing together this brilliant team and working alongside friends has been nothing short of transformative. Their combined creativity has given life to a story that resonates deeply, and I’m thrilled to share our collaborative magic with the world.”

Snyder, Hardy, and Tieri discuss the new sci-fi comic

“Arcbound is set apart not just by its original concept and narrative, but also by the team that’s breathing life into it,” Snyder said. “Frank is one of the best storytellers I know. His imaginative talent is amazing, but he’s also an incredible structuralist. Ryan’s style is so kinetic, so full of energy and passion. And Tom has been responsible for bringing some of my favorite characters to life on the screen — he’s a true creative force … So, having the chance to work with all three of them in building a world and story of this scope … it’s hugely exciting. Because Arcbound is not just a comic; it’s a narrative expression reflecting our times.”

“I’ve always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling — and with comics, I find it’s a fascinating playground to explore,” Hardy added. “A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss — you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources … The canvas is limitless, a vast expanse to explore the human condition, character depth, and boundless realms, all only limited by our collective imagination. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside such industry legends as Scott, Frank, and Ryan in helping to bring the Arcbound universe to life. They have created an epic world that is as exciting to explore for those who enjoy comics as it is for those who create them.”

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to collaborate with Scott, Ryan, and Tom in building this vast universe from the ground up, embedding within it an epic tale that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking,” said Tieri. “Arcbound is not only a grand space opera; we’re unfolding a narrative that challenges, questions, and introspects into the very core of our existence, compelling readers to ponder the meaning of humanity, the prices we pay as a society, and ultimately, to evaluate — is it all truly worth it?”

Arcbound #1 goes on sale in March 2024.