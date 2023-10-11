Star Wars, Avatar Headline Dark Horse Comics’ NYCC 2023 Panels

Dark Horse Comics has announced its full lineup of panels for New York Comic Con 2023.

NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. Per The Beat, Dark Horse kicks things off on Thursday with “ICv2: The Future of Direct Market: Where Do We Go From Here?” — which will be exclusive to attendees with Artist Alley, Professional, Panelist, Exhibitor, and Press badges.

Saturday, October 14 begins with the “Dark Horse Horror Hour,” which unites such panelists as David Dastmalchian, Scott Snyder, Leah Kilpatrick, Tate Brombal, and more. Then, later on Saturday, Dark Horse ventures to the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender for “Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy.” Panelists include Faith Erin Hicks, F.C. Yee, James Mendez Hodes, and the team behind the Braving the Elements podcast.

Roye Okupe, Brandon Easton, and Cara O’Neil unite on Sunday for “World of Iyanu: The Ascension of African Fantasy in Comics & Animation.” Finally, Dark Horse wraps up NYCC with a trip to the Star Wars universe. The lineup for “Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away…” includes such Star Wars authors as Claudia Gray, John Jackson Miller, Charles Soule, and more.

Dark Horse’s full NYCC 2023 panel details

The full list of details, times, and locations for all of Dark Horse’s NYCC 2023 panels can be found below:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2023

4:45-5:30 PM

ICv2: The Future of Direct Market: Where Do We Go From Here?

This panel is open to industry professionals with Artist Alley, Professional, Panelist, Exhibitor, and Press badge types only. The final session at the ICv2 Insider Talks: Direct Market Summit, and Comic Industry Social Hour, at New York Comic Con will bring together a panel of industry thought leaders, led by Eisner-nominated ICv2 writer Rob Salkowitz, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Direct Market with a look ahead to its future. “On the Future of the Direct Market panel, I’ll be leading a conversation between creators, publishers and retailers on ways we can update the concept of the comic book store while keeping the elements that have made the Direct Market so resilient over the past 50 years,” Salkowitz said in laying out his plans. Panelists for The Future of the Direct Market: Where Do We Go from Here? (4:45-5:30) include three Direct Market retailers, each a leader in their field, an executive from a major Direct Market publisher, and an innovative creator. Panelists include:

Panelists: Stu Colson, Dimitrios Fragiskatos, Jenn Haines, Jamal Igle, Cara O’Neil, and Rob Salkowitz.

Room: River Pavilion (professional programming)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2023

12:00PM-1:00 PM

Dark Horse Horror Hour

Calling all horror hounds! Gather to commune about horror comics in all their ghoulish glory with this gruesomely talented group. From Count Crowley to the Headless Horseman Annual, Where Monsters Lie to The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, Something is Killing the Children, and more–we’ll be discussing comics that are sure to keep readers up at night.

Panelists: David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick, Eric Powell, Harold Schechter, Kyle Starks, Tate Brombal, and Scott Snyder; moderated by Aaron Sagers

Room: 406.3

3:00-4:00 PM

Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy

Abrams Books, Dark Horse Comics, Nickelodeon, and Magpie Games are thrilled to treat fans to a panel worthy of the Avatar! Join publishing’s creators and writers of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra for an exploration of the beloved world.

Panelists: Faith Erin Hicks, F.C. Yee, James Mendez Hodes, Braving the Elements, and more; moderated by Cara O’Neil.

Room: 406.1

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2023

1:00-2:00 PM

World of Iyanu: The Ascension of African Fantasy in Comics & Animation

Roye Okupe’s YouNeek Studios creates comics inspired by African history, mythology, and culture, all by an all-star team of African creators. Now, their hit young adult graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder is being adapted into an animated series from Cartoon Network/Max/Lion Forge Animation, coming soon! Hear more from the team about creating these new worlds in comics and adapting to animation.

Panelists: Roye Okupe, Brandon Easton, and Cara O’Neil; moderated by Karama Horne.

Room: 408

1:30-2:30 PM

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away…

From the days of the glorious High Republic to the Age of Rebellion to the time of the fearsome First Order, join some of Lucasfilm Publishing’s all-star authors, including Megan Crouse, Claudia Gray, John Jackson Miller, Charles Soule, and E.K. Johnston as they discuss stories from throughout the entire Star Wars saga. Including reveals, announcements, special guests, and sneak peeks! Moderated by Lucasfilm Publishing Creative Director Michael Siglain.

Room: 1B02