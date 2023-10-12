Oni Press Announces 5 New Monthly Comic Book Series for 2024

Oni Press has officially announced ONI 2024 — a new publishing initiative that will kick off with the launch of five all-new monthly comic book series.

ONI 2024 begins this December with Invasive, a four-issue horror series from Cullen Bunn and Jesús Hervás. January 2024 sees the launch of Jill and the Killers, a four-issue mystery-thriller from Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Roberta Ingranata. February 2024 marks a shift to sci-fi for Oni, courtesy of Zac Thompson and Daniel Irizarri’s four-issue series Cemetery Kids Don’t Die.

The four-issue noir series Night People launches in March 2024 as an adaptation of the 1992 novel of the same name Barry Gifford. Writer Chris Condon is joined on the comic by such artists as Brian Level, Alexandre Tefenkgi, Artyom Topilin, and more. Finally, April 2024 sees the launch of the three-issue fantasy series Akǫgun: Brutalizer of Gods by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande.

“With ONI 2024, we’re setting out to redouble the mission that has made Oni one of the most innovative and influential publishers of the past quarter century: to produce utterly distinctive, wholly unrestrained, and singularly provocative series by creators with a relentless passion to make stories that can’t be told in any other medium,” said Oni Press president and publisher Hunter Gorinson. “These are maximalist comics made for maximum impact, with stories and formats specifically tailored to allow creators to do their best and most daring work.”

“The first semester of ONI 2024 delivers something for every reader, with stories that are rooted in genre, but twist and turn and deliver new ideas from a delightful cast of established and up-and-coming storytellers … Is it 2024 yet?!” added editor-in-chief Sierra Hahn. Oni Press will “dive deep” into the ONI 2024 lineup during a panel at New York Comic Con this Saturday, October 14 at 3:15 p.m. ET in Room #406.2.

What are Oni Press’ new comics about?

Check out the full details and cover art for the ONI 2024 titles below:

Beyond excess, beyond ethics, beyond science . . . Enter a terrifying new experiment in pain from Eisner Award nominee Cullen Bunn ( The Sixth Gun , Basilisk ) and acclaimed illustrator Jesús Hervás (The Empty Man, Cyberpunk 2077 )!

Dr. Carrie Reynolds was a veteran trauma surgeon with a godlike mastery of muscle and bone. But outside the operating room, her rigidly ordered life spiraled into chaos when her daughter, Heather—a recovering plastic surgery addict—suddenly disappeared, only to mysteriously reemerge in a catatonic state, her vocal cords removed . . . the latest in a series of victims scarred by a battery of brazenly cruel medical procedures that have baffled police and left an alarming number of once-ordinary citizens maimed, mutilated, or dead on arrival.

Deep beneath the streets of Carrie’s city, a new kind of underground hospital has opened its doors . . . and, once inside, there are no rules, no oaths, and no taboos too deep to not to be broken. Together, a new class of surgeon has sworn to pierce the final threshold of accepted medical orthodoxy one incision at a time.

The scalpel is their tool. The alleys are their operating theater. Murder is their medicine. And only Carrie can stop what they’re planning next . . .

FOUR ISSUES | BEGINNING DECEMBER 2023

A DOUBLE-SIZED AND DANGEROUS 48-PAGE DEBUT! Rising stars Olivia Cuartero-Briggs ( Mary Shelley Monster Hunter ) and Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade, Doctor Who ) present a new kind of game where even murder is much more than it seems . . .

Returning to school after the unsolved disappearance of her mother, teenager Jill Estrada can’t wait for things to return to normal . . . even as her friends become compulsively obsessed with Box Killers, a true-crime subscription game where each month’s “unsolved case” is custom-tailored to the life of its player. There’s only one catch: Jill’s game seems to be all too real . . . and when her clues begin to connect to a series of disappearances in her town, Jill and her friends must uncover the truth behind these mysterious crimes before one of their own becomes the next victim.

FOUR ISSUES | BEGINNING JANUARY 2024

YOU’RE ONLY ALIVE IF YOU’RE ONLINE . . . Experience 2024’s most exhilarating, terrifying adventure downloading from critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson ( Hunt for the Skinwalker , The Dregs ) and blockbuster artist Daniel Irizarri ( XINO, Judge Dredd )!

The 21st century sucks hard, but it’s been made somewhat tolerable by the latest and greatest media innovation to finally unseat the iPhone. Enter the Dreamwave: the first gaming console played entirely while you sleep.

Now the obsession of millions around the globe, it’s also the one point of solace for four friends whose lives have been marred by trauma and dysfunction. Together, this group of ultra-online “Cemetery Kids” spend their nights roaming the open world of the most immersive and brutal horror game ever created: “Nightmare Cemetery.” Together they seek to dethrone an enigmatic humanoid monster known only as the “The King of Sleep.”

Which was fun—until one of them doesn’t wake up . . . and finds their consciousness locked inside a horror game that is anything but imaginary. Now, the three remaining Cemetery Kids must navigate the game’s forbidden landscape to rescue their friend . . . and pray that the secret lurking at its center doesn’t follow them home.

FOUR ISSUES | BEGINNING FEBRUARY 2024

From the mind of literary icon Barry Gifford—internationally renowned creator of Wild at Heart and cowriter of David Lynch’s neo-noir masterpiece Lost Highway — Night People is a pulsating roadmap of the American subconscious, where neon-lit Southern nights give way to lipstick, sweat, and blood, and the odd, the innocent, and the evil are all fellow travelers down an interstate of dark, elusive dreams.

Adapted from Gifford’s acclaimed novel by breakout writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, The Enfield Gang Massacre) and a rotating cast of stunning artistic talents—including Brian Level (Poison Ivy), Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place), and more—follow an uneasy cast of wanted men, cartel-killers, and lost souls through four interlocking tales as they travel a path of intoxication, lust, and spontaneous violence from New Orleans to Egypt City, Florida, and back again.

In our first tale of desperation, fanaticism, and murder: Two ex-convicts—a pair of inseparable lovers named Big Betty Stalcup and Miss Cutie Early—are out on parole using their newfound freedom to purify the world of men’s evil influence . . . and leaving a trail of mutilated bodies in their wake. As the psychotic dimensions of their star-crossed romance—and the twisting paths that first led them to their fateful meeting at the Fort Sumatra Detention Center for Wayward Women—come into full view, their experiment in righteousness culminates in the kidnapping of Rollo Lamar, a kindly attorney whom Betty and Cutie abduct just to see if they can reeducate at least one man on the planet before the demise of civilization.

FOUR ISSUES | BEGINNING MARCH 2024

Dotun Akande

AKỌGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS