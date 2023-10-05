DC Announces Full Roster of NYCC 2023 Panelists

DC has revealed the full lineup of comic book creators that will be on hand for its various panels at New York Comic Con 2023.

Last week, DC announced the four panels it will host at NYCC 2023. At the time, the publisher revealed that the “Coming up in the DC Multiverse” panel on Saturday, October 14 would consist of Jeremy Adams, Aaron Campbell, Kami Garcia, Tim Sheridan, Simon “Si” Spurrier, and Tom Taylor. (Cian Tormey was originally on the list, but has since been removed). However, the other three panels’ rosters remained a mystery.

DC has now announced that the “Elsewhere in the DC Multiverse” panel on Thursday, October 12 will consist of Brian Buccellato, Tate Brombal, Tirso Cons, Leandro Fernandez, Tom Taylor, Matthew Rosenberg, Clay Mann, and Seth Mann. Meanwhile, the “Metropolis All-Stars” panel on Friday, October 13 includes Jason Aaron, Jadzia Axelrod, Joanne Starer, and Joshua Williamson.

Finally, Jason Aaron, Rafael Grampa, Tini Howard, Jorge Jimenez, Joe Quinones, Christian Ward, G. Willow Wilson, and Chip Zdarsky will attend the “Gotham City Confidential” panel — which takes place after the “Coming up in the DC Multiverse” panel on Saturday, October 14.

DC’s full NYCC 2023 panel details

The full list of details, times, locations, and guests for all of DC’s NYCC 2023 panels can be found below:

Thursday, October 12

ELSEWHERE IN THE DC MULTIVERSE

Thursday, October 12, 12:15–1:15, Room #409

Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists that are creating epic new storylines that push DC’s Super Heroes and Super-Villains beyond their limits in bold new adventures. Panelists include Brian Buccellato, Tate Brombal, Tirso Cons, Leandro Fernandez, Clay Mann & Seth Mann, Tom Taylor, Matthew Rosenberg.

Friday, October 13

METROPOLIS ALL-STARS

Friday, October 13, 10:45–11:45, Room #409

DC’s all-star comic book writers and artists provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in the City of Tomorrow. Panelists include Jason Aaron, Jadzia Axelrod, Joanne Starer, Joshua Williamson.

Saturday, October 14

COMING UP IN THE DC MULTIVERSE

Saturday, October 14, 2:15–3:15, Room #408

The world’s finest comic book writers and artists provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of DC’s upcoming comics and graphic novels. Panelists include Jeremy Adams, Aaron Campbell, Kami Garcia, Tim Sheridan, Si Spurrier, Tom Taylor.

GOTHAM CITY CONFIDENTIAL

Saturday, October 14, 4:30–5:30, Room #409

Whether it’s in the past, present or future, Gotham City has been the backdrop for some of the greatest stories in DC history featuring Batman, his allies and his foes. Panelists include Jason Aaron, Rafael Grampa, Tini Howard, Jorge Jimenez, Joe Quinones, Christian Ward, G. Willow Wilson, Chip Zdarsky.

NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15.