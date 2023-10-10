Marvel Sweepstakes Gives Fans the Chance to Star in Their Own Avengers Comic

In honor of New York Comic Con, Marvel has teamed with the livestream shopping platform Whatnot to give True Believers the chance to star in their very own custom Avengers comic.

According to Marvel Entertainment, one lucky winner will “be depicted on the cover of the Avengers comic alongside Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America and more! The book itself will be printed and released in a limited, collectible-run, with multiple cover variants, illustrated by celebrated superstar Marvel artists.” This special comic continues the Avengers’ ongoing 60th anniversary celebration.

Fans can enter for their chance to win on the Whatnot app by going to the Marketplace tab, clicking Drops, and opening the “Marvel x Whatnot” drop-card. It’s free to enter, though hopeful users must submit their entries before Sunday, October 15 at 6 p.m. ET.

Marvel and Whatnot at NYCC 2023

Fans are also encouraged to attend the Marvel Giveaway Livestream | In partnership with Whatnot at NYCC — which takes place on Thursday, October 12 at 2 p.m. ET. Those unable attend the convention in person can instead watch the event via Marvel LIVE! At New York Comic Con on YouTube and Twitch. During the event, Jordan Hembrough will be “showing off some rare collectibles that will be given away on Whatnot.”

NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, Cctober 15.