DC Announces New Lineup of Elseworlds Titles for 2024

DC‘s famed Elseworlds imprint is due for a major comeback in 2024.

DC announced the return of its Elseworlds line at New York Comic Con 2023 — with a number of all-new, out-of-continuity stories set to debut next year. These include the six-issue series Batman the Barbarian by Greg Smallwood, the seven-issue series Green Lantern: Dark by Tate Brombal and Werther Dell’Edera, and the six-issue series Batman: Nightfire by the brotherly duo of Clay and Seth Mann.

DC has also announced a number of follow-ups to existing out-of-continuity stories as part of the 2024 Elseworlds relaunch. These include the 12-issue series Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age by Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez, the six-issue series Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter by Jay Kristoff and Tirso Cons, and the 12-issue series DC vs. Vampires: World War V by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt.

“Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe,” said DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy. “We’re excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the ELSEWORLDS banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers, as well as sequels from the current DC line that fit that same out-of-continuity aesthetic.”

What are DC’s 2024 Elseworlds comics about?

Check out cover art and plot synopses for DC’s 2024 Elseworlds titles below:

Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age — A 12 Issue Series by Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez

Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age by Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez expands the mysterious and gothic world created by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola beyond the confines of Gotham City, introducing DC’s greatest heroes as they come together for the first time to form a 19th-century Justice League. As they unite against the greatest threat the world has ever known, they will learn their world’s secret Kryptonian history.

Batman the Barbarian — A Six-Issue Series by Greg Smallwood

Batman the Barbarian is a brutal and remarkable retelling of Batman’s origin set against a rugged, medieval Earth, written, and drawn by Eisner Award-winner Greg Smallwood (The Human Target).

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter — A Six-Issue Series by Jay Kristoff and Tirso Cons

New York Times best-selling writer Jay Kristoff (Empire of the Vampire, The Aurora Cycle, The Nevernight Chronicle) and artist Tirso Cons make their DC series debut, in Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter. In this new series, the snows fall thick, blood runs black, and color itself is only a distant memory. The legendary assassin Deathstroke stalks a frozen wasteland, killing for coin among a nation of ever-warring jarls. But when our murderer for hire finds himself cast in the role of reluctant guardian, will he fight to end the icy curse destroying his land, or be consumed by the sins of his own dark past? Inspired by Norse myth and set in Tom Taylor’s ground-breaking world of Dark Knights of Steel, Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter continues the tradition of casting iconic DC characters in a thrilling epic fantasy setting.

Green Lantern: Dark — A Seven-Issue Series by Tate Brombal and Werther Dell’Edera

Green Lantern Dark by Tate Brombal and Werther Dell’Edera reimagines the DC Universe as a dark fantasy wasteland where monsters overrun a post-apocalyptic earth. The battle between good and evil ended long ago. Now, darkness prevails as humanity struggles to survive on a corrupted planet. Only one hero remains, the one who wields the green flame that can return light to a dark world—The Green Lantern. But she’s been missing for years, and, on the isolated island of New England, the horrors only get worse by the night.

Batman: Nightfire — A Six-Issue Series by Clay and Seth Mann

What happens when twin brothers, Seth & Clay Mann, are turned loose in Gotham City? They burn it all down. Batman: Nightfire sees superstar Clay Mann unleashed in a mind-expanding mystery, beautifully counterbalanced with explosive action, in this unflinching reimagining that sees Bruce Wayne try to rectify a devastating tragedy by traveling to the past.What secrets does this Batman hold so tight that he would watch Gotham be reduced to ashes? What truths are exposed when there is nowhere left to hide? Batman: Nightfire by Clay and Seth Mann is a story of obligation and the ultimate burden that promises to set the Batman world ablaze!

DC vs. Vampires: World War V — A 12-Issue Series by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt