Image Comics Announces NYCC 2023 Panel Lineup

Image Comics has announced its fill lineup of panels and booth programming for New York Comic Con 2023.

NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. Per The Beat, Image is hosting six major panels at the convention — three on Friday, October 13 and three on Saturday, October 14.

The publisher kicks things off on Friday by celebrating the current wave of comic book creators and stories, with panelists including the likes of Rodney Barnes, Ryan Parrott, Charles Soule, and more. Then, Geoff Johns and Gary Frank dish on the future of Mad Ghost Productions. Image wraps up Friday with a panel dedicated to Todd McFarlane Productions and the Spawn universe.

Rick Remender leads the charge on Saturday with a panel highlighting his Giant Generator imprint. Later, the likes of Dustin Nguyen, Ram V, Alex De Campi, and more will be on hand for a panel celebrating Image’s various horror titles. Finally, artist Max Prentis will host a panel about Life House, a “new graphic novel based on Pete Townshend‘s original screenplay and the genesis for The Who‘s bestselling album, Who’s Next.” Townshend himself will attend the panel remotely.

Image Comics’ full NYCC 2023 panel details

The full list of details, times, and locations for all of Image’s NYCC 2023 panels can be found below:

—FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 PANELS—

Image Comics Presents: the new wave of comics storytelling, character, and talent

Friday October 13 @ 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM

Location: 406.3

Join Rodney Barnes (KILLADELPHIA), Ryan Parrott (TBA), Charles Soule (HELL TO PAY, EIGHT BILLION GENIES), Will Sliney (HELL TO PAY), Ethan Sacks (A HAUNTED GIRL), and Naomi Sacks (A HAUNTED GIRL) for some special announcements of upcoming projects, and a conversation about genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade.

Geoff Johns & Gary Frank’s Mad Ghost: Building the Future

Friday, October 13 @ 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM

Location: Room 406.1

With the recent news about Mad Ghost, you want to be here for the full story, direct from the source! The gears are in motion as you get in on the ground floor with Geoff Johns (GEIGER, JUNKYARD JOE, Justice Society), Gary Frank (GEIGER, JUNKYARD JOE, Doomsday Clock), plus other acclaimed guests, teasing what’s to come from your new, favorite imprint. Added bonus: Fans who join us for this memorable panel will get an exclusive MAD GHOST ashcan comic (while supplies last)!

Todd McFarlane Productions Spotlight Panel

Friday, October 13 @ 6 PM – 7 PM

Location: Room 408

Editor-in-Chief Thomas Healy discusses the current slate of SPAWN UNIVERSE projects, along with a few new announcements for the 2024 publishing schedule. Healy, along with SPAWN UNIVERSE artists Javi Fernandez, Carlo Barberi, Von Randal, and more surprise guests, will do a Q&A after the presentation with the SPAWN fans in attendance. It is sure to be one hell of a time!

—SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 PANELS—

Image Comics’ Giant Generator imprint—Giant Generating Creator-Owned Comics

Saturday, October 14 @ 12 PM – 1 PM

Location: 406.1

Rick Remender, curator of Image Comics imprint Giant Generator, discusses his 25 years of experience making creator-owned comics with superstar collaborators Jerome Opeña (SEVEN TO ETERNITY), Wes Craig (DEADLY CLASS), Matteo Scalera (BLACK SCIENCE), Max Fiumara (THE SACRIFICERS), Greg Tocchini (LOW) and the few other surprise guests. A round table discussion about the importance of creating creator-owned comics with an eye on passion, commitment to quality, and forming a connection with the audience over merely generating pitches for other media.

Image Comics Presents: Bone Chilling new horror comics to read for Halloween

Saturday, October 14 @ 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: 406.3

Join masters of horror W. Maxwell Prince (ICE CREAM MAN, SWAN SONGS), Dustin Nguyen (LITTLE MONSTERS), Ram V (TBA), Alex De Campi (PARASOCIAL), and Laurence Campbell (TBA) as they talk in-depth about how to create jumpscares that jump-off-the page, characters you fear for, and what inspires them most when adding dark elements to their bestselling comics. There may also be a special announcement we let slip…

Pete Townshend’s Life House/Who’s Next Panel

Saturday, October 14 @ 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Room 406.3

Fifty years in the making, LIFE HOUSE, a new graphic novel based on Pete Townshend’s original screenplay and the genesis for The Who’s bestselling album, “Who’s Next.” Join the Life House team in a panel like no other! Pete Townshend will be on hand virtually from London, while live in the room at New York Comic Con will be LIFE HOUSE artist, Max Prentis, Editor Hannah Means-Shannon, and Rockbox CEO, Jeff Krelitz to discuss the development and creation of this holy grail of Rock N’ Roll finally available for fans to enjoy.

