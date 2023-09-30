DC Reveals NYCC 2023 Panel Lineup

DC has revealed its official lineup of panels for New York Comic Con 2023.
According to Popverse, DC will host four panels at NYCC 2023 — which takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. The Burbank-based publisher kicks things off with the “Elsewhere in the DC Multiverse” panel on Thursday afternoon, followed by the Superman-focused “Metropolis All-Stars” panel on Friday morning.
Next up is the “Coming up in the DC Multiverse” panel, which takes place on Saturday afternoon. In this panel, the “world’s finest comic book writers and artists provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of DC’s upcoming comics and graphic novels.” Panelists include Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Aaron Campbell (John Constantine: Hellblazer), Kami Garcia (Teen Titans: Raven), Tim Sheridan (Teen Titans Academy), Simon “Si” Spurrier (John Constantine: Hellblazer, The Flash), Tom Taylor (Injustice, Superman: Son of Kal-El), and Cian Tormey (Superman: Son of Kal-El).
The Batman-focused “Gotham City Confidential” panel wraps things up later on Saturday afternoon. Notably, the aforementioned “Coming up in the DC Multiverse” is the publisher’s only panel to have already announced a list of panelists. However, DC publicity manager Clark Bull assures more announcements are on the way.
DC’s full NYCC 2023 panel details (so far)
The current list of details, times, and locations for all of DC’s NYCC 2023 panels can be found below:
- Elsewhere in the DC Multiverse (Thursday, October 12 at 12:15pm EST, Room 409) Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists that are creating epic new storylines that push DC’s Super Heroes and Super-Villains beyond their limits in bold new adventures.
- Metropolis All-Stars (Friday, October 13 at 10:45am EST, Room 409) Superman isn’t the only force to be reckoned with in Metropolis. The top comic book writers and artists working on stories in the city provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of the most action-packed comics.
- Gotham City Confidential (Saturday, October 14 at 4:30pm EST, Room 409) Whether it’s in the past, present or future, Gotham City has been the backdrop for some of the greatest stories in DC history featuring Batman, his allies and his foes.