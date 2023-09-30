DC Reveals NYCC 2023 Panel Lineup

DC has revealed its official lineup of panels for New York Comic Con 2023.

According to Popverse, DC will host four panels at NYCC 2023 — which takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. The Burbank-based publisher kicks things off with the “Elsewhere in the DC Multiverse” panel on Thursday afternoon, followed by the Superman-focused “Metropolis All-Stars” panel on Friday morning.

Next up is the “Coming up in the DC Multiverse” panel, which takes place on Saturday afternoon. In this panel, the “world’s finest comic book writers and artists provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of DC’s upcoming comics and graphic novels.” Panelists include Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Aaron Campbell (John Constantine: Hellblazer), Kami Garcia (Teen Titans: Raven), Tim Sheridan (Teen Titans Academy), Simon “Si” Spurrier (John Constantine: Hellblazer, The Flash), Tom Taylor (Injustice, Superman: Son of Kal-El), and Cian Tormey (Superman: Son of Kal-El).

The Batman-focused “Gotham City Confidential” panel wraps things up later on Saturday afternoon. Notably, the aforementioned “Coming up in the DC Multiverse” is the publisher’s only panel to have already announced a list of panelists. However, DC publicity manager Clark Bull assures more announcements are on the way.

DC’s full NYCC 2023 panel details (so far)

The current list of details, times, and locations for all of DC’s NYCC 2023 panels can be found below: