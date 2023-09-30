Marvel’s Ultimate Universe #1 Reveals Cover Art, Interior Pages

Marvel Comics has revealed the main cover art and a number of unlettered interior pages for its upcoming Ultimate Universe one-shot.

Ultimate Universe #1 hits comic shops early this coming November from writer Jonathan Hickman, artist Stefano Caselli, and colorist David Curiel. It serves as a follow-up to Hickman and Bryan Hitch‘s recently concluded four-part limited series Ultimate Invasion, which saw the birth of a brand-new Ultimate Universe: Earth-6160. Hitch provides the new one-shot’s main cover art, which is adorned with the trade dress that will be standard across Marvel‘s rebooted Ultimate line.

Check out Bryan Hitch’s cover art and four unlettered preview pages for Ultimate Universe #1 below:

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe has been reborn

“What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we’re living in now?” Hickman said previously. “It’s kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of Super Heroes in a brand new world is a really fascinating exercise.”

Marvel has already offered a glimpse at what readers can expect from the reborn Ultimate Universe — including a brand-new Ultimate Spider-Man title from Hickman and Marco Checchetto launching in January 2024. The House of Ideas will reveal more details regarding what the future holds for Earth-6160 during its “Next Big Thing” panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 14. The panel will delve into other upcoming Marvel titles as well — such as Fall of the House of X, Rise of the Powers of X, and Avengers: Twilight.

Ultimate Universe #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 1 from Marvel Comics.