Marvel’s New Ultimate Universe to Reflect ‘the World We’re Living in Now’

Marvel has revealed its plans for the new Ultimate Universe that will spin off from the upcoming Ultimate Invasion comic series.

On Marvel’s website, the company revealed that the Ultimate Invasion story will lead into a new line of Ultimate Universe comics. Ultimate Universe #1 — written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Stefano Casell — is set to arrive in November and will serve as a “fresh start for a new generation,” redefining iconic Marvel characters for today’s world.

“What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in,” Hickman recalled. “What does it look like in the world we’re living in now? It’s kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of Super Heroes in a brand new world is a really fascinating exercise.”

“You don’t ever have to have read any of the Ultimate Universe to enjoy this,” artist Bryan Hitch explained. “There’s some great comics in there, but this doesn’t need you to be familiar with that stuff. You just need to get in on page one and enjoy this because the story takes you where you need to go.”

You can view the covers for all four issues of Ultimate Invasion and for Ultimate Universe #1 below:

What is Ultimate Invasion?

Ultimate Invasion is a four-part limited comic series from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch. The series is set to bring Marvel’s Illuminati back together as they try to stop The Maker — Earth-1610’s villainous version of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic — from rebuilding the Ultimate universe.

The Ultimate Marvel universe was created in the early 2000s as part of the Ultimate Marvel comics imprint. This new universe — Earth-1610 — featured new versions of famous Marvel characters in the modern world, serving as an accessible entry point for new readers. The Ultimate universe would come to an end in 2015’s Secret Wars event, which saw characters like The Maker and Miles Morales escaping to the main universe of Earth-616.