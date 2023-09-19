Marvel Comics Teases the End of Krakoa – And the Avengers

Marvel Comics has offered a glimpse at the titles it will announce during its “Next Big Thing” panel at New York Comic Con 2023 — and existential changes seem to be in store for both the Avengers and the mutant nation of Krakoa come January 2024.

At this time, Marvel has revealed logos for two new X-Men books: Fall of the House of X by Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck, and Rise of the Powers of X by Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva. “It’s the beginning of the end for Krakoa,” the House of Ideas warns, promising that these two titles will kick off the “final battle of the X-Men’s Krakoan Age.”

Additionally, Marvel has revealed the logo for Avengers: Twilight by Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña. “Behold the final days of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” the publisher teases, inviting readers to learn more about Zdarsky and Acuña’s “startling new vision of the Avengers” at NYCC next month.

Marvel’s ‘Next Big Thing’ returns to NYCC

NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. The “MARVEL: Next Big Thing” panel begins on Saturday, October 14 at 3:15 p.m. EST in Room 405. The full panel description reads as follows:

“This is it, True Believers — The panel you’ve all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today — including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe) and Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) — give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel’s biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can’t-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don’t forget to stay ’til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway.”