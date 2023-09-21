Marvel Launches a New Ultimate Spider-Man Title in 2024

Marvel Comics‘ Ultimate Spider-Man is making a comeback in January 2024, courtesy of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto.

Hickman and Checchetto’s Ultimate Spider-Man is one of several titles Marvel will properly unveil during its “Next Big Thing” panel at New York Comic Con 2023 next month. In the meantime, the House of Ideas has taken to Twitter/X to tease the new comic, which spins out of Hickman’s current limited series Ultimate Invasion and his upcoming one-shot Ultimate Universe #1.

Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Invasion limited series spawns an entire new Ultimate Universe, complete with a new 'Ultimate Spider-Man' by Hickman and Marco Checchetto.



Marvel’s other ‘Next Big Thing’ Announcements

Of course, the new Ultimate Spider-Man isn’t the only early-2024 title Marvel has teased ahead of NYCC. The publisher also recently offered glimpses at Fall of the House of X by Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck, Rise of the Powers of X by Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva, and Avengers: Twilight by Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña. More details regarding all of these new books will be revealed during the aforementioned “Next Big Thing” panel.

NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. “MARVEL: Next Big Thing” begins on Saturday, October 14 at 3:15 p.m. EST in Room 405. The full panel description can be found below:

“This is it, True Believers — The panel you’ve all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today — including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe) and Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) — give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel’s biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can’t-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don’t forget to stay ’til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway.”

In the meantime, the fourth and final issue of Ultimate Invasion goes on sale next Wednesday, September 27 — followed by the Ultimate Universe one-shot on November 1.