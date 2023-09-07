Inferno Girl Red: Book Two Kickstarter Adds New Reward Tiers

Black Market Narrative has announced new reward tiers for its latest Inferno Girl Red Kickstarter campaign.

“Writer Mat Groom and artist Erica D’Urso are currently crowdfunding INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK ONE and BOOK TWO on Kickstarter — and they’ve just released some exciting new reward tiers for backers,” a press release from the studio reads. The new tiers in question are listed below:

ENTER THE MASSIVE-VERSE – THE ULTIMATE MASSIVE-VERSE PACKAGE! , which will allow one lucky backer to be drawn into EVERY Massive-Verse title: RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK TWO, NO/ONE and THE DEAD LUCKY. The recipient will also receive an original physical illustration of them standing alongside the main heroes of the Massive-Verse (Inferno Girl Red, Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, No/One and Bibi from The Dead Lucky), as well as a digital colored version.

, which will allow one lucky backer to be drawn into EVERY Massive-Verse title: RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK TWO, NO/ONE and THE DEAD LUCKY. The recipient will also receive an original physical illustration of them standing alongside the main heroes of the Massive-Verse (Inferno Girl Red, Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, No/One and Bibi from The Dead Lucky), as well as a digital colored version. SCRIPT/OUTLINE/PITCH REVIEW BY KYLE HIGGINS AND MICHAEL BUSUTTIL! , which will allow ten lucky backers a chance to get their most promising script, outline or pitch document sharpened by legendary comics writer Kyle Higgins (RADIANT BLACK, BATMAN: GATES OF GOTHAM, NIGHTWING, MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS) and Massive-Verse editor Michael Busuttil (RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, NO/ONE).

, which will allow ten lucky backers a chance to get their most promising script, outline or pitch document sharpened by legendary comics writer Kyle Higgins (RADIANT BLACK, BATMAN: GATES OF GOTHAM, NIGHTWING, MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS) and Massive-Verse editor Michael Busuttil (RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, NO/ONE). PORTFOLIO REVIEW BY ERICA D’URSO AND KYLE HIGGINS! , which will allow ten lucky backers a chance to get their most promising comics page (or cover) samples reviewed by IGR artist/co-creator Erica D’Urso (INFERNO GIRL RED, THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, HEROES REBORN) and writer/editor Kyle Higgins!

, which will allow ten lucky backers a chance to get their most promising comics page (or cover) samples reviewed by IGR artist/co-creator Erica D’Urso (INFERNO GIRL RED, THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, HEROES REBORN) and writer/editor Kyle Higgins! OWN AN ORIGINAL ART PAGE FROM IGR: BOOK TWO! , a one-of-a-kind piece of IGR history for five lucky backers.

, a one-of-a-kind piece of IGR history for five lucky backers. DESIGN AN INFERNO GIRL RED, which will allow one lucky backer to work with IGR artist/co-creator Erica D’Urso to design their very own Inferno Girl Red, who will appear in a sequence of INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK TWO, as well as a pencil sketch of their collaborative creation from Erica D’Urso herself!

Inferno Girl Red is back on Kickstarter

Inferno Girl Red is written by Groom, illustrated by D’Urso, colored by Igor Monti, and lettered by Becca Carey. Book One was initially published as a three-issue limited series from January 2023 to March 2023 following a massively successful Kickstarter campaign in 2021. A trade paperback collection hit shelves in June 2023. The series is part of Image Comics‘ Massive-Verse, which also includes titles like Radiant Black and Rogue Sun.

Groom and D’Urso’s latest Kickstarter seeks to fund the upcoming Inferno Girl Red: Book Two, as well as a new edition of Book One to accompany it. At the time of writing, the campaign has made $56,393 of its $85,000 goal, with two weeks to go.

“When her new home of Apex City was ripped out of existence and cast into darkness, Cássia Costa had to embrace an ancient power to become the legendary hero INFERNO GIRL RED. She rose to the challenge, pushing herself farther than she ever thought possible — but though Cássia protected the city from its first major threat, it cost her dearly,” an official synopsis for Book Two reads.

“Now, still reeling from a heartbreaking loss, Cássia must forge a relationship with a new mentor, and expand an unlikely team — because the consequences of her previous ‘victory’ have come back to haunt her, and a villainous duo is on the rise!” it continues. “A fraught potential romance beckons, a long-held secret threatens to be revealed, and an unimaginable choice could see Apex City left defenseless! Can Cássia navigate it all … or even survive it all?”

The Inferno Girl Red: Book One and Book Two campaign is live on Kickstarter now.