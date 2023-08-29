Image Comics Series Inferno Girl Red Is Getting a Sequel

Black Market Narrative has unveiled the next chapter of its tokusatsu-inspired superhero comic book series Inferno Girl Red.

A Kickstarter campaign for Inferno Girl Red: Book Two is currently live, with the main attraction being exclusive hardcover editions of both Book One and Book Two. The campaign seeks to raise $85,000 by Thursday, September 21. At the time of writing, it has raised $28,362 from 419 backers.

What Is Inferno Girl Red: Book Two about?

Inferno Girl Red is written by Mat Groom, illustrated by Erica D’Urso, colored by Igor Monti, and lettered by Becca Carey. Book One was initially published as a three-issue limited series from January 2023 to March 2023 following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2021. A trade paperback collection hit shelves in June 2023. The series is part of Image Comics‘ Massive-Verse, which also includes titles like Radiant Black and Rogue Sun.

“When her new home of Apex City was ripped out of existence and cast into darkness, Cássia Costa had to embrace an ancient power to become the legendary hero INFERNO GIRL RED. She rose to the challenge, pushing herself farther than she ever thought possible — but though Cássia protected the city from its first major threat, it cost her dearly,” an official synopsis for Book Two reads.

“Now, still reeling from a heartbreaking loss, Cássia must forge a relationship with a new mentor, and expand an unlikely team — because the consequences of her previous ‘victory’ have come back to haunt her, and a villainous duo is on the rise!” it continues. “A fraught potential romance beckons, a long-held secret threatens to be revealed, and an unimaginable choice could see Apex City left defenceless! Can Cássia navigate it all … or even survive it all?”

Assuming funding is secured, the Kickstarter rewards for the new Inferno Girl Red campaign are expected to ship in October 2024.