Zorro Gets a New Comic Series From Sean Gordon Murphy, Massive Publishing

Zorro is getting a brand-new comic series courtesy of Sean Gordon Murphy and Massive Publishing.

According to Comic Book, Sean Gordon Murphy is working on a new Zorro series, Zorro: Man of the Dead, for Massive Publishing that will begin launching in Oct. 2023. The publisher has already set up a Kickstarter campaign for the series expected to officially launch in the near future.

“The idea for this book is Don Quixote meets Narcos, told in a contemporary setting,” Murphy said. “Diego is a young man who’s convinced that he’s Zorro—as a child, he had a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village. To cope with the trauma, he embraces the 200-year-old legend of Zorro by putting on the mask, training with the sword, and waging a war against the Narcos to free his people.”

Zorro, Batman, and Sean Gordon Murphy

Zorro served as an inspiration to Bob Kane and Bill Finger when creating Batman in 1920 and has several similarities with the Dark Knight (Bruce Wayne was seeing Mask of Zorro with his parents the night Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed in Crime Alley). Murphy also has plenty of experience working with Batman, as he established the White Knight universe for DC Comics in 2017.

White Knight is an Elseworld-like universe (unofficially dubbed the Murphyverse) set in different continuity from DC’s Prime Earth. The first entry in the series, Batman: White Knight, sees Bruce Wayne struggle to comprehend that the Joker, named Jack Napier in this world, might not be as villainous as he previously believed.

Several sequels and spin-offs followed, including Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn, Batman: Beyond the White Knight, and Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood. DC Comics is also currently publishing a Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker series, while World’s Finest: White Knight is currently in the works.

Zorro: Man of the Dead launches in October 2023 from Massive Publishing.