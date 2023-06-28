DC SDCC 2023 Panel Schedule Set

Burbank-based publisher DC has announced its official lineup of panels, screenings, and more for San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

The Distinguished Competition boasts “a new DC Booth on the convention show floor from Wednesday, July 19, through Sunday, July 23.” Available at this booth will be convention-exclusive merchandise from not only DC Shop itself, but also Cartamundi and McFarlane Toys. Additionally, Todd McFarlane himself will make an appearance, as will DC executive Jim Lee.

Furthermore, fans can attend panels featuring comic book creators like Joshua Williamson (Superman), Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Tom Taylor (Titans), Tini Howard (Catwoman), and several others. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will host the world premiere screening for the DC animated film Justice League: Warworld. Similarly, Warner Bros. Television will host an advance screening for the first episode of the three-part Max documentary series Superpowered: The DC Story. SDCC attendees can also look forward to DC comic book signings, interactive events, and even some off-site events.

DC’s full list of SDCC 2023 panels

DC’s full schedule of SDCC 2023 panels can be found below:

Thursday, July 20:

10:30-11:30am. Building the DC Universe on WEBTOON – Marie Javins (DC Editor-in-Chief), David Lee (VP of content for WEBTOON), CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures), Manou Azumi (Vixen: NYC), Patrick Young (Red Hood), and moderator Rosie Knight (Den of Geek) discuss bringing classic DC Super Heroes to WEBTOON. Room 4

– (DC Editor-in-Chief), (VP of content for WEBTOON), (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures), (Vixen: NYC), (Red Hood), and moderator (Den of Geek) discuss bringing classic DC Super Heroes to WEBTOON. Room 4 11:00-12:30pm. Max Original Animation Presents -Join Max Original Animation for a celebration of new and returning animated series including an expansion in the “Adventure Time” universe, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE; a new animated series YOUNG LOVE, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love”; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season for the fan-favorite HARLEY QUINN . The panel will feature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise guests, and more that you won’t want to miss! The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine). Ballroom 20

-Join Max Original Animation for a celebration of new and returning animated series including an expansion in the “Adventure Time” universe, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE; a new animated series YOUNG LOVE, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love”; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season for the fan-favorite . The panel will feature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise guests, and more that you won’t want to miss! The panel will be moderated by (TV Guide Magazine). Ballroom 20 11:30-12:30pm. Between Two Toms – DC’s Tom King (Wonder Woman) and Tom Taylor (Titans) are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing comics, and more. Celebrity guests between the Toms this year will include Nicola Scott (Titans) and Mitch Gerads (Batman: The Brave and the Bold). Room 6DE

– DC’s (Wonder Woman) and (Titans) are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing comics, and more. Celebrity guests between the Toms this year will include (Titans) and (Batman: The Brave and the Bold). Room 6DE 12:45-1:45pm. Gotham City – Whether it’s in the past, present, or future, Gotham City has been the backdrop for some of the greatest stories in DC history featuring Batman, his allies and his foes. Join DC storytellers Tom King, Tini Howard, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ram V, Belén Ortega and a surprise guest or two to find out what’s to come for The Dark Knight and the other Super Heroes and Super-Villains that make Gotham City the place to be in the DCU! Room 6DE

Friday, July 21:

12:30-1:30pm. Dawn of DC – With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that have pushed the Super Heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, the “Dawn of DC” has been in full swing all year. Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists behind your favorite stories, including Ram V. (Detective Comics), Joshua Williamson (Batman & Robin), Nicola Scott (Titans), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Joanne Starer (Fire and Ice), Josh Trujilo (Blue Beetle)and Tom Taylor (Titans). Room 6DE

With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that have pushed the Super Heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, the “Dawn of DC” has been in full swing all year. Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists behind your favorite stories, including (Detective Comics), (Batman & Robin), (Titans), (Wonder Woman), (Fire and Ice), (Blue Beetle)and (Titans). Room 6DE 1:45-2:45pm. Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors – It’s not all just a dream! The next chapter of “Dawn of DC” is here and Knight Terrors architect Joshua Williamson (Knight Terrors)with special guests Jeremy Adams (Knight Terrors: Green Lantern), Dennis Culver (Knight Terrors: Zatanna) and more preview what haunts the dreams of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Room 6DE.

It’s not all just a dream! The next chapter of “Dawn of DC” is here and Knight Terrors architect (Knight Terrors)with special guests (Knight Terrors: Green Lantern), (Knight Terrors: Zatanna) and more preview what haunts the dreams of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Room 6DE. 6:00-7:00pm. Jim Lee & Friends – Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer)is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won’t want to miss this. Room 6A

– (DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer)is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won’t want to miss this. Room 6A 9:00-11:00pm. Justice League: Warworld – Be among the first fans to see Warner Bros. Animation’s all-new, feature-length film “Justice League: Warworld” at this World Premiere screening. In this R-rated film, DC’s Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves. There will also be a panel discussion in addition to the World Premiere screening. “Justice League: Warworld” will be available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HDTMand Blu-rayTM on July 25, 2023. Ballroom 20

Saturday, July 22:

12:30-1:30pm. The World of Metropolis – Superman isn’t the only force to be reckoned with in Metropolis. The top comic book writers and artists working on stories in the City of Tomorrow, including Joshua Williamson (Superman), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and a few more surprise guests, provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of the most action-packed comics. Room 6DE

Sunday: July 23: