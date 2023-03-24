Exclusive Preview: Thor #32

Valhalla has been emptied, and Hel is missing all of its dead souls. Who has been raiding the afterlife of the Asgardian gods? Judging by the cover of Thor #32, it seems like a good bet that it’s Thor’s occasional adversary, Doctor Doom. And although Doom normally targets the Fantastic Four, he has much bigger ambitions this time.

While searching for answers about the missing dead, Thor and his ex-lover, Jane Foster/Valkyrie traveled to Hel, where they encountered a dragon that appears to devour souls. And the dragon’s latest meal was Thor’s father, Odin, whose soul had previously inhabited Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Thor #32, writer Torunn Gronbekk and artist Juan Gedeon send Thor after the dragon to reclaim his father’s soul. However, the Odinson realizes too late that he’s not the hunter in this game. He’s the prey.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“BLOOD OF THE FATHERS, PART TWO

THOR VS. DOCTOR DOOM! It’s THOR against DOOM in a battle of wits, morals and, of course…might! Doom’s latest plot lies deep in Asgard’s history. And nothing, not even time itself, will stop him from getting what he wants…except maybe for Thor, who must pursue him to protect reality itself!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Thor #32 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, March 29.

Cover illustrated and colored by Nic Klein.

Pages illustrated by Juan Gedeon, with colors by Matt Wilson, and letters and design by VC’s Joe Sabino.





