Exclusive Preview: Wasp #3

In Marvel’s comic book universe, there are two Wasps: Janet van Dyne, and her adoptive daughter, Nadia van Dyne. Janet is the original model, as well as the former partner and ex-wife of Ant-Man/Hank Pym, while Nadia is Hank’s biological daughter from his first marriage. Together, Janet and Nadia share the same codename and a heroic legacy. But in Wasp #3, they’re sharing a nightmare that may consume them.

Years ago, Janet’s father was murdered by a creature from Kosmos that could kill anyone just by looking at them. Now, the creature has returned and set his gaze on both Janet and Nadia, seemingly dooming them to the fate of Janet’s father.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Wasp #3, writer Al Ewing and artist Kasia Nie reveal that the heroines aren’t dead. However, they are now trapped in a nightmarish world in which Hank Pym never existed. And in this world, neither Janet nor Nadia were ever superheroes.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“WHO MADE THE WASP?

Captured by an alliance of their oldest enemies, Janet and Nadia Van Dyne find themselves trapped in a past where a key part of their history – Henry Pym, the Ant-Man – never existed at all. As strange new lives play out around them, they must find their way back to the Wasp…or cease to exist entirely.”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Wasp #3 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, March 22.

Cover illustrated and colored by Tom Reilly.

Pages illustrated by Kasia Nie, with colors by K.J. Diaz, and letters by VC’s Cory Petit.







Recommended Reading: Wasp: Small Worlds

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.