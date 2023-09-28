Tales of the Shire Trailer Promises a Cozy Lord of the Rings Game

The world of Middle-earth becomes a cozy Lord of the Rings game in Tales of the Shire from Wētā Workshop and Private Division.

Per GameSpot, players will get to live like Hobbits in Tales of the Shire. While details remain limited, Private Division’s website confirms the game will launch on PC and console sometime in 2024. A brief teaser trailer for the upcoming Lord of the Rings game also shows a woman drawing a Hobbit in a notebook. After she leaves, a breeze flips several pages, teasing some of the characters and locations set to appear in the game.

Check out the official teaser for Tales of the Shire below:

What to expect from Tales of the Shire

While Tales of the Shire’s teaser trailer reveals very little about the game itself, the video description promises that “[y]our cosy Hobbit life awaits” in the “heart-warming new The Lord of the Rings game.” (On that note, GameSpot speculates that Tales of the Shire may be Stardew Valley-esque in nature.) Furthermore, one of the final pages shown in the journal name-drops the Green Dragon, Ivy Bush, and Bywater. Both the Green Dragon and Ivy Bush are known taverns in the Shire. The Green Dragon is located in the village of Bywater. Ivy Bush, meanwhile, is located on the Bywater Road, generating patrons from both the eponymous town and Hobbiton.

Tales of the Shire appears to be one of the five Lord of the Rings games previously announced by the Embracer Group. The company purchased the rights to the franchise in 2022. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum released earlier this year to poor reviews. Another game, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, is set to launch this October. The Embracer Group has also announced plans for new films based on the popular fantasy book series by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Tales of the Shire releases for console and PC sometime in 2024.