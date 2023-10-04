Marvel Contest of Champions Adds Morbius, Werewolf by Night

It’s time to get morbed and howl at the moon, because the mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions is adding Morbius the Living Vampire and Werewolf by Night to its roster.

The horror-tinged Marvel characters join the fight this month — just in time for Halloween. According to developer/publisher Kabam, Werewolf by Night arrives in Contest of Champions on Thursday, October 12. Morbius follows suit exactly two weeks later on October 26. In the meantime, fans can see both fighters (and their unique attacks) in action via the “Champions of the Damned” reveal trailer.

“Something runs afoul in The Battlerealm swamp!” Kabam teases. “Join Midnight Sons veterans Blade and Elsa Bloodstone as they investigate disappearances linked to the quagmire landscape. Meet with WEREWOLF BY NIGHT and a cast of monstrous curiosities as the mysteries of the wetlands reveal themselves and the diabolical machinations of the maligned genius MORBIUS begin to come into focus. Can this team expose the truth and put to rest the chaos manifesting itself and rescue those who have been wronged by the Living Vampire?”

Who are Marvel Contest of Champions new fighters?

Created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, Morbius the Living Vampire first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #101 (cover-dated October 1971). “In a hopeless attempt to cure his rare blood disease, Dr. Michael Morbius mutated himself with vampire bat DNA only to become a bloodthirsty pseudo-Vampire,” the character’s official Contest of Champions bio reads. “Now he must fight a losing battle to overcome his insatiable desire to drink blood, which sustains his powerful monstrous form.”

Meanwhile, Werewolf by Night was created by Roy Thomas, Jeanie Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Mike Ploog. The character debuted a few months after Morbius, first appearing Marvel Spotlight #1 (cover-dated February 1972). Werewolf by Night’s Contest of Champions bio reads as follows: “Upon inheriting the curse of lycanthropy on his 18th birthday, Jack Russell began his lifelong struggle with his werewolf alter-ego. Always pursued by beast hunters, criminals and other creatures alike, Jack regularly fights against those who seek to control his werewolf persona for their own purposes. Over time, Jack came to accept the beast within him and gained the ability to transform at will, only feeling the urge to transform on night of the full moon, thus becoming the Werewolf By Night.”

Marvel Contest of Champions is currently available on iOS and Android.