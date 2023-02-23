The Flash Kidnaps Lex Luthor in a New Suicide Squad Demo

It’s been almost three years since Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was announced at DC FanDome in 2020. But after a series of delays, the game is finally hitting next-gen consoles this summer. And during Sony’s first State of Play event of 2023, Rocksteady gave us our best look yet at gameplay from the upcoming co-op adventure.

Set in the same universe as Rocksteady’s Arkham titles, Kill the Justice League picks up five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. But this time, gamers will explore a fully immersive Metropolis, which has become a tentacle-infested wasteland thanks to Brainiac’s invasion of the city. To make matters worse, the villain has turned almost every member of the Justice League into his own personal lapdogs. This includes The Flash, who appears prominently in the new demo during a massive boss fight in Hell’s Gate.

Within the clip, The Flash has kidnapped Lex Luthor. And in a shocking role-reversal, the four-person team of Task Force X—Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark—are charged with freeing him from the Scarlet Speedster’s clutches. The video highlights each character’s unique traversal and combat abilities (most of which involve firearms) as they complete their mission. We also see Wonder Woman, apparently spared from Brainiac’s influence, using her lasso of truth on The Flash, who claims that all of her Justice League teammates need to die to prevent any further destruction.

Luckily, the reveals didn’t stop here. The livestream also included an eight-minute featurette that breaks down some of the game’s additional mechanics. For instance, each character’s gear can be upgraded throughout the campaign, giving players stronger weapons and powers. Unfortunately, an online connection is required, which essentially means it’s a live-service title. But on the plus side, the devs also confirmed that a lot of post-launch content is currently in the works, with new characters and missions joining the fray long after the Kill the Justice League hits stores later this year.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 26.

