Kevin Conroy Voiced Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Last month, renowned voice actor Kevin Conroy passed away, leaving behind an unmatched legacy for playing Batman for three decades across animated films, TV series, and video games. However, it turns out that Conroy had one last Batman performance to cap off his amazing career. At The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Interactive and Rocksteady Studios revealed that Conroy voiced Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Within the clip from the game, the Suicide Squad – Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang – find shelter from Brainiac’s alien invasion. Somehow, they’ve already survived an encounter with the Flash. Unfortunately for the team, Barry Allen’s alter ego isn’t the only member of the Justice League who was brainwashed by Brainiac. The Dark Knight has also fallen, and this is a Batman who kills.

Although Batman is silent in the gameplay cinematic, the video includes one of his most famous lines from Batman: The Animated Series. “I am vengeance, I am the night. I am Batman!” Following the clip, host Geoff Keighley briefly paid tribute to Conroy.

Conroy previously voiced Batman in Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham trilogy. And this game takes place within the same fictional universe as that trilogy.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 26, 2023.

